Scott Sveslosky, Danica McKellar’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danica McKellar, well known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, is also a favorite star of numerous Hallmark movies, including tonight’s Hallmark Countdown to Christmas special called Coming Home for Christmas. In real life, McKellar is happily married to Scott Sveslosky. Before marrying Sveslosky, McKellar had been married to Mike Verta from 2009 to 2013. Here’s everything you need to know about McKellar’s husband, Sveslosky.

1. Scott Sveslosky Is an Attorney in Los Angeles

Sveslosky is an attorney in Los Angeles with Sheppard Mullin. He’s a partner in the Business Trial Practice Group. According to his bio, he’s practiced for more than 15 years:

He is one of the few, if only, attorneys who has stopped a deposition in order to evade capture and incarceration at the hands of corrupt government officials in a third world country.

Sveslosky represents clients in commercial litigation cases, including representing the City of Ontario. He earned his law degree from the University of Southern California.

According to his law firm bio:

Mr. Sveslosky has been responsible for numerous aspects of business, insurance, antitrust, professional liability, banking, products liability, trade secret, toxic tort and related litigation matters. He has handled several jury trials in business matters involving breach of contract, fraud, and unfair competition. He represents clients in business disputes and claims of breach of fiduciary duties, breach of contract, fraud, tortious interference with business relations, violation of the federal RICO statute, misappropriation of trade secrets, bad faith and related causes of action.

Above the Law noted, when they got engaged, that profits per partner at Sheppard Mullin were $1.245 million in 2013.

2. In Sveslosky’s Spare Time, He Helps with Charities and Advises for TV Films

According to Sveslosky’s law firm bio, he does pro bono work in his spare time and is on the board of directors for the Global Hunger Foundation. He’s an adjunct professor at Woodbury University, teaching conflict resolution to graduate students and an undergraduate course on personnel development. He also sometimes works as a legal advisor for TV films, making sure the law is portrayed accurately.

3. They Met on a Date Set Up by a Mutual Friend

McKellar and Sveslosky met on a date that was set up by a mutual friend. According to the McKellar, it was love at first sight for her. She said that she knew Sveslosky was the man of her dreams the moment she saw him. Sveslosky felt the same. They were engaged in September 2014 and got married in November 2014.

Eleven months after they met, McKellar was saying that she had been on cloud nine since the moment they met.

4. McKellar and Sveslosky Were Married in a Small Ceremony in 2014

McKellar and Sveslosky got married in a small ceremony, attended by just 25 close friends and family. They were married in Kauai, Hawaii at 6:30 a.m. as the sun rose. McKellar said the wedding was absolutely magical. The forecast had predicted rain, but the skies were clear and the sun was just coming out over the mountains as she walked down the aisle.

The couple was so excited to get married that Sveslosky even started wearing his wedding band early, McKellar excitedly shared with Us Weekly before they were married. “He’s wearing his because he wants to. It wasn’t my idea. I swear it wasn’t! I was thrilled, but it wasn’t my idea.”

5. McKellar Has One Son, Draco, and Sveslosky Has One Son, Hunter

McKellar has one child, Draco, from her previous marriage to Mike Verta. He was four when she and Sveslosky were married, and recently celebrated his eighth birthday. McKellar often loves to brag about her son on social media. She’s a very devoted mom.

Sveslosky also has a child, Hunter, from a previous marriage. Hunter was 10 when the couple was married in 2014. When they were married, they didn’t just exchange vows. They also exchanged family vows with their sons and had a “sand ceremony” where all four of them poured different colored sand into one vase.