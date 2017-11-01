‘Stranger Things 3’ Release Date: Do We Know When It Returns?

Now that Stranger Things 2 is released, how long will we have to wait to see Stranger Things 3? We already know that the super popular Halloween-themed show is renewed for another season, but just how long are we going to have to wait to see what happens next?

Although an exact release date has not yet been announced, we could try to make some educated guesses based on when Seasons 1 and 2 were released. But it’s not as easy as you might think, since there isn’t an established schedule yet.

Stranger Things Season 1 was released on Netflix on July 15, 2016 and aired eight episodes. Filming for season one began in November 2015, mostly in Atlanta, Georgia, and concluded in early 2016.

Stranger Things 2 was released on Netflix on October 27, 2017 and aired nine episodes. Filming for season 2 began on November 7. The filming was finished on June 2, 2017.

The series is perfect for the Halloween season, so we’d love to see Season 3 return around this time next year.

But there’s a problem with that plan, and it’s the production of the series.

This time last year, Season 2 was already just about ready to start filming. But according to Matt Duffer, as of October 30 Season 3 had only been in the writers’ room for a few days. This means that we are much farther behind starting production than we were in Season 2, making a Halloween debut for Season 3 pretty unlikely. Some publications, like Bustle, are predicting a Christmas release for Season 3. But that’s all speculation right now. We just know that filming is starting later than last season, so that likely also means a later release date for Season 3.

One thing we do know is that we won’t be disappointed in Season 3 (or Season 4, which sounds like it’s already planned too.) Ross Duffer has said that they already have parts of the story planned out and know where they want to go with it. They just have to figure out how they’re going to get there. So they’re not making this up as they go along. They already know the series will end, and that’s a pretty big comfort to fans who may be worried that certain mysteries won’t be solved.

But other than this, the producers are pretty tight-lipped on any plans. Matt Duffer said about Season 3: “I’m scared if I say anything because even this early on things change so dramatically. We know where we want to go, but we’re trying to figure out still how long it will take to get there.”

When do you hope Stranger Things 3 will be released? Let us know in the comments below.