‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Everything We Know

Not only are fans excited about Stranger Things 2 and already looking forward to the third season, but we can start getting excited about a fourth season too. Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things 4 so far. First, the Duffer Brothers have said that the fourth season is definitely happening. At first they even said that it would be the last season, but they recently backtracked on that idea (whew!) However, they won’t keep going with the series forever. The producers already know how they want to end the series, it’s just a matter of figuring out exactly when.

Season 4 Is Not Being Filmed Simultaneously with Season 3

What’s unclear is when Season 4 will be filmed and released. As of October 30, the staff was only a couple days into writing Season 3, so it looks like Season 3 will be filmed later than Season 2. (Season 2 filming started in early November 2016.) So at this point, it’s anybody’s guess when Season 4 will premiere. Season 1 premiered in July and Season 2 premiered October 22. Season 3 will likely be premiering later than October in 2018. And Season 4 will likely premiere sometime in 2019, but anything more specific that that is just random speculation.

At one point, it was rumored that Season 4 might be filmed at the same time as Season 3, so the actors wouldn’t grow up to quickly or possibly get offered even better jobs in Hollywood as they grow up. But that plan didn’t pan out and Season 4 isn’t going to be filmed alongside Season 3 this year. The Daily Dot reported that the Duffer brothers vetoed that idea because it would be too tough to churn out stories that fast, and it would be more enjoyable to let the show grow as the kids grow.

Season 4 Likely Won’t Be the Last Season

Netflix has signed on the cast for six years, so we won’t have to worry about losing anyone important in Season 4 (unless Season 3 kills someone off!) But despite the six-year contract, comments from the Duffer brothers leave us unsure if we’ll reach six seasons. But we might get five. In a late September interview with EW, the Duffers and executive producer Shawn Levy said that Season 4 might not be the end after all.

Levy explained:

Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents. The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

Expect a Time Jump in Season 4

We also know that Season 4 will have another time jump, just like Season 2. Matt Duffer has confirmed there will be a time jump for Season 3 because the kids are growing so fast. And because they decided not to film Season 4 at the same time as Season 3, it’s safe to say there will be a time jump for Season 4 too.

Are you looking forward to Stranger Things 4?