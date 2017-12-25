Doctor Who Christmas Special Live Stream: How to Watch “Twice Upon a Time” Online

Peter Capaldi’s era as the Twelfth Doctor comes to a end–and the reign of Jodie Whittaker begins–with Doctor Who’s 2017 Christmas Special, titled “Twice Upon a Time.” Every episode of Doctor Who is always an anticipated event, but this special looks like a can’t-miss hour of television.

In the United States, “Twice Upon a Time” will first air Christmas day at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on BBC America (it will also be shown at other times, and you can find the schedule here). And if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BBC America live online by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services: DirecTV Now has a couple of different deals that make it worth your while to sign up now, while Sling TV is the cheapest for the long-term.

Both of them cost a monthly fee that depends on what channel package you select, but they also come with a free trial, allowing you to test them out and see which one fits your streaming needs best. With that in mind, here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, how to sign up, and how to start watching Doctor Who’s Christmas Special on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and BBC America is included in all of them. The cheapest bundle is $35 per month, which is actually the most expensive entry point of these particular services, but there are two potential deals when signing up that will make it worth your while: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “YESNOW”, or you can get a free Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes BBC America–and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the two main channel bundles comes in at just $20 (Sling Orange) or $25 (Sling Blue) per month, and they both include BBC America. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–BBC America is included in both Sling Orange and Sling Blue–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.