Gloria Estefan’s Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gloria Estefan is a Grammy Award-winning music icon, known for hit songs including “Conga” and “Get On Your Feet.” She is also an entrepreneur and carries out business with her husband Emilio Estefan. Both of her children are in the entertainment industry as well. Emilio Estefan was the band leader of Miami Sound Machine and Gloria Estefan began dating him in 1976. Previously, Gloria revealed that Emilio was her first and only boyfriend in life. Get to know more about their life together and the children they’ve raised.

1. Broadway Show “On Your Feet!” Is About Estefan’s Life With Her Husband

The Broadway show “On Your Feet!” is actually about the life of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The musical premiered on Broadway on November 5, 2015 and it was directed by Jerry Mitchell. Choreography for the show was by Sergio Trujillo and the cast featured Ana Villafañe as Gloria and Josh Segarra as Emilio.

That same month that the Broadway show premiered, in November 2015, former President Barack Obama awarded both Gloria and Emilio the nation’s highest civilian honor, which is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as reported by NBC News. When the medals were awarded, Obama said, “Some worried they were too American for Latins and too Latin for Americans. Turns out everybody just wanted to dance and do the conga.”

2. Daughter Emily Estefan Has Followed In her Mother’s Footsteps as a Singer

Emily Estefan is a drummer, guitarist, singer and songwriter. When her mother became an honoree for the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors, she jumped on board to give a performance of the song “Reach”. She has previously been on TV performing with her mother and even contributed as a songwriter to “If I Never Got to Tell You” from her parents’ show “On Your Feet!”.

After Gloria Estefan was involved in a 1990 tour bus crash, she was told that she would never be able to have another baby. Then, in 1994, Emily was born.

3. Together Gloria and Emilio Estefan Have an Estimated Net Worth of $500 Million

Gloria and Emilio Estefan own several businesses together, which have included the restaurants Bongos Cuban Café, Estefan Kitchen, and Larios on the Beach, which are located in Miami, Florida. When the couple opened Estefan Kitchen, Emilio wrote the following statement on the restaurant’s website, “We are honored to be the first Cuban restaurant opening in Miami’s Design District and to bring our culinary heritage to this world-class shopping, arts and entertainment destination. Estefan Kitchen will feature traditional, family recipes presented in a new, healthy way that will appeal to both locals and our international guests. Gloria and I are so proud of Craig having personally witnessed his vision become a reality. We are honored that he invited us to be a part of this growing community to create an exciting new gathering place in one of Miami’s most inspiring neighborhood.” The couple also owns two hotels – Costa d’Este in Vero Beach and The Cardozo in Miami Beach.

Gloria Estefan was actually appointed to the board of directors for Univision Communications Inc. in 2007 and in 2009, Estefan and her husband bought a minor ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins NFL team. According to Forbes, Estefan and her husband have a collective net worth that ranges from $500 – $700 million. But, Celebrity Net Worth reports their net worth to be estimated at $500 million.

4. Son Nayib Is an Actor

On June 5, 2010, Nayib Estefan married wife Lara Diamante Coppola in his parents’ backyard. On June 21, 2012, his first child was born, son Sasha Argento Coppola Estefan. Nayib works as a professional actor, according to his IMDb page. He also works in music.

In January 2017, the Miami Herald reported that the Estefans gave their son Nayib $1.2 million for their Miami Shores home. The Herald reports that Gloria and Emilio Estefan are Nayib and his wife’s mortgage holders. They had their son and daughter-in-law sign a mortgage agreement that includes a foreclosure clause and even filed it with the county clerk’s office.

So proud of my boy, Nayib, @SecretCelluloid He's worked very hard to create something new and exciting! 😘😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/r7BBbg6qNM — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) July 23, 2015

5. The Estefan’s Have Lived on Star Island for Years

Gloria Estefan and her family have lived on Star Island in Florida for years and in 2015, they put the mansion on the market for $40 million. The couple were set to make a major profit if sold, according to Realtor.com. Star Island is a high-end a neighborhood in Miami Beach, on a man-made island in Biscayne Bay. Other celebrities who have owned homes on the island include Shaquille O’Neal, Rosie O’Donnell and Sean Combs.