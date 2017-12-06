Happy! Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Premiere Online

Based on the comic books created by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, “Happy!” makes its television debut on Wednesday night in what will be the first of a four-episode Season 1.

The premiere, titled “Saint Nick,” starts Wednesday night 10 p.m. ET/PT on SyFy. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch SyFy online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch the premiere for free:

For those unfamiliar with the (extremely) graphic novels, “Happy!” is the story of Nick Sax, a disgruntled former cop turned hitman who comes to be aided by a little girl’s imaginary friend–a blue horse named Happy–to help save said little girl from an evil Santa Claus. It’s about as ridiculous as it sounds, but with the fantastic Christopher Meloni playing Sax, and with Happy voiced by Patton Oswalt, there’s certainly a lot of intrigue in how the comic will be adapted to screen.

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter gives us an idea of what to expect:

Happy! is actually much more like a long-in-the-future Home Alone sequel in which Kevin McCallister became a cop, had his life fall apart and became a suicidal wreck, but still made time every Christmas to orchestrate elaborate and complicated ways to torture anybody with the temerity to mess with his personal space. This show would be violent style-over-substance to a needless degree were it not for the endless pleasure of watching Meloni turn himself into a cartoon character. The eponymous imaginary friend is the actual animated figure in Happy!, and he interacts decently with the live-action environments and is given vivid life thanks to Oswalt’s childlike enthusiasm, but Happy feels positively grounded compared to Nick.

In other words, if you’re already growing tired of the same Christmas movies being played over and over, or if you just want an hour of entertaining–and albeit outlandish–action that also happens to feature a talking blue horse, then “Happy!” is probably the perfect destination.

The first season features four episodes, with new ones airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.