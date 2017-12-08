Home Alone Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s that time of year when Christmas movies are an essential part of your daily routine, and when it comes to Christmas movies, “Home Alone” is right in the thick of the GOAT discussion. And fortunately, even if you don’t own the movie or don’t have cable, it’s still easy to watch a live stream on your computer, phone or other connected device.

This year, “Home Alone”–as well as “Home Alone 2” and “Home Alone 3”–is part of Starz’s on-demand library. And if you don’t have a Starz subscription, you can get both a live stream of the channel and access to its entire on-demand library by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV services. They all cost a monthly fee but come with various free trials and other deals, allowing you to watch plenty of Kevin McCallister at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live Starz and all of Starz’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. The Starz channel costs $8.99 per month but comes with a free 7-day trial. Once signed up for both Prime and the Starz channel, you can watch “Home Alone” on your computer via this link, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

DirecTV Now: Starz is a $8 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get $25 off your first month if you enter promo code “BDAY2017”. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Starz is a $9 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

If you’re still unsure, here’s a more complete rundown of what all these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching:

Amazon Prime

You will need subscriptions to two services to watch Starz’s content, and thus “Home Alone”: Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library, and the Starz Channel add-on, which gives you access to all of Starz’s on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as live TV.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, you can head here to sign up for the Starz add-on. The service costs $8.99 per month, and you’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you can cancel before seven days, you won’t be charged.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can head here to start a free trial of both Prime and Starz. The free trial for Amazon Prime is 30 days long and costs $10.99 per month after that, while the Starz Channel trial is seven days and costs $8.99 per month after that.

Once signed up for both services, you can then return here to watch “Home Alone” or here to watch Starz live (bottom of the page). You can also watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app by navigating to Starz under “Amazon Channels” or “My Channels.” A complete list of compatible streaming devices can be found here.

DirecTV Now

With DirecTV Now, the cheapest base package is “Live a Little” at $35 per month, while the Starz add-on is another $8 per month. Additionally, there are two potential deals when signing up: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “BDAY2017”, or you can get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little + Starz add-on: 70-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right + Starz add-on: 90-plus | Go Big + Starz add-on: 110-plus | Gotta Have It + Starz add-on: 130-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Live a Little + Starz add-on: $43 per month | Just Right + Starz add-on: $58 per month | Go Big + Starz add-on: $68 per month | Gotta Have It + Starz add-on: $78 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package, select the Starz add-on, and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “BDAY2017” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

With Sling TV, there are two different base channel bundles–“Sling Orange” at $20 per month or “Sling Blue” at $25 per month–while the Starz add-on–which includes on-demand content as well as live TV of all of the Starz channels–will run you another $9 per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange + Starz add-on: 35-plus | Sling Blue + Starz add-on: 50-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange + Starz add-on: $29 per month | Sling Blue + Starz add-on: $34 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the Starz add-on. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.