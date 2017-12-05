Larry and Teresa from ‘Long Island Medium’ Have Split

On Sunday, Long Island Medium Stars Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo revealed they have split.

In a joint statement to People, they said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Larry and Teresa share two children together: Larry Jr. (27) and Victoria (23).

did she see it coming? RT @usweekly: #LongIslandMedium Theresa Caputo splits from husband Larry after 28 years of marriage: pic.twitter.com/mRsa6qf7yW — el jefe (@ThatElJefe) December 4, 2017

In her book, There’s More to Life Than This, Theresa explains that when she was younger, her aunt told her she was going to marry an older man with a beard and mustache. Two years later, Theresa officially met Larry at his family’s oil company. She was just 17. They married two years later.

In a March interview with People, the reality TV star explained that she was with Larry when she began to learn she was a medium. “He just thought I was crazy… If I was in a car and I was having anxiety, whether I was feeling something or just the fear that something was going to happen, I would just start screaming: ‘I need to get out of here!’” she recalled. “I would scream at the top of my lungs: ‘Pull over! I have to get out of the car!’ It was horrible.”

Larry admits to People that even though it was “a little embarrassing” for him, he was determined to make the relationship work. “I just cared for her enough that I wasn’t going to let that affect us,” he said. “I wasn’t going to break up with her because she has this issue. I felt like I was her anchor in those moments. It was a pattern and it wouldn’t last long, I knew that, so it just a matter of getting through whatever amount of time it took her to go through that anxiety attack.”

Earlier this month, fans began to suspect something was up between the couple in an episode of Long Island Medium. During a dinner conversation, Theresa spoke to her close friends, saying, “Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times… I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'”

She continued, “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

Neither Theresa nor Larry have specifically mentioned divorce. E! Online reports Theresa as saying, “I love what I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered… Just getting together with family, you know, just going to lunch. Things are just hard, you know? And just trying to the best that I can.”