“Psych: The Movie” Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After eight seasons, a musical and a three-year hiatus, the USA television series “Psych” returns to our lives on Wednesday in movie form with the appropriately named, “Psych: The Movie.”

The anticipated movie premieres Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on USA

Preview

Taking place three years after the Season 8 finale, “Psych: The Movie” will feature the original cast joined by Zachary Levi and John Cena. And if you liked the original show–you probably wouldn’t be here if you didn’t–it sounds as though you’re in store for an enjoyable two hours, according to Variety’s Maureen Ryan:

The show’s tone, execution and goals have not changed, which is a good thing. If nothing else, one reason to keep the “Psych” gang wrapped up in familiar, light stories is because the world needs something fun. There’s more than enough darkness around these days, on TV screens and in life. If you’re coming to “Psych” for a challenging exploration of the grimiest corners of the human soul, well… don’t do that. As far as the plot of the “Psych” movie goes — oh, come on. Honestly, who cares? All you need to know is that the script, by star/producer James Roday and creator Steve Franks, knits together low-stakes action, haunted-house scares, a kidnapping plot, and a romance storyline reasonably well. It’s all just a framework to hang the usual “Psych” escapades on, and as such, the workmanlike core storylines get the job done.

And this may not even be the end of the Psych world, as creator Steve Franks has said that he hopes this is the first of a six-movie series.