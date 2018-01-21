2018 SAG Awards: The Complete List of Female-Only Presenters

Getty

The 2018 SAG awards are finally here to recognize outstanding performances in film and television. The winners of the awards are chosen by members by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and will air tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

For the first time in its 24-year history, the SAG Awards will have a host: Kristen Bell. Many may recognize Bell from her recent film Bad Moms with Mila Kunis, while others will identify her as the woman who (briefly) stole Aldous Snow’s heart in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Or, if you’ve got kids, you’ll know her as Anna from Frozen.

Let’s hope Eleanor is never asked to host the #SAGAwards. Tune-in tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/mjkbvDpTEL — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) January 21, 2018

Three Billboards leads tonight’s film category nominations tonight with a vote for best actress, best supporting actor, and cast. In TV, Big Little Lies, GLOW and Stranger Things have pulled ahead with the most nominations.

SAG Awards 2018 Presenters:

Rosanna Arquette

Halle Berry

Gabrielle Carteris

Dakota Fanning

Mandy Moore

Olivia Munn

Niecy Nash

Lupita Nyong’o

Gina Rodriguez

Maya Rudolph

Emma Stone

Marisa Tomei

Kelly Marie Tran

Tradition calls for the casts of the five nominated films to take the stage, as well. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams will introduce “Get Out”, Jason Clarke and Mary J Blige will introduce “Mudbound”, Kumail Nanji and Ray Romano and Holly Hunter will introduce “The Big Sick”, and Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, and Frances McDormand will introduce “Three Billboards.”

If you glance at the list or presenters once again you may notice that all are female. According to E!, the announcement that all 13 categories would be presented by women came just before the start of the Time’s Up movement. Just Jared does note, however, that some of the people coming up on stage to present clips from films in Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category will be male.

Speaking to ABC recently about having a woman host the show, Bell said, “I think it’s just in response to … conversations changing about the industry.” She added on, “Maybe having a female host it is a little bit of a response to, or the tip of the hat to that.”

According to USA Today, there will even be a “women’s power table” at the event. The outlet writes that this year, “A large table of A-list female presenters and nominees will be front-and-center, including Halle Berry, Jessica Lange, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Lupita Nyong’o, and Maya Rudolph.”

What else do you need to know about the show tonight? It will air live from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with a red carpet beginning on E! at 6pm ET/3pm ET. TBS and TNT subscribers will be able to watch on their networks’ mobile apps if you have a cable login.