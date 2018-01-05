5 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix January 2018

Netflix

Netflix is always getting new content and flushing out old content. With the slew of Netflix originals that have been added over the past few years, Netflix is often getting knocked for the lack of focus on adding movies to their lineup.

While a new year doesn’t mean a new Netflix, this month Netflix has added films like The Godfather trilogy and a few others classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the complete Bring it On series.

There have been plenty of new Netflix original movies and series added to the service this month.

Read on for 5 movies to stream on Netflix this month.

Bring it On

While the entire Bring it On series was added to Netflix in January 2018, Bring it On should be the first one you watch for its iconic scenes. The film was followed by 5 sequels, all with different cast members.

The original Bring it On film follows Torrance Shipman, head cheerleader hopeful at Ranchero Carne High School in San Diego, California. Her world is turned upside down when one of the cheerleaders gets hurt and she must find a new member for the squad. Coupled with her old captain being accused of stealing cheers from neighboring squads, Torrance has quite the year ahead of her.

Bring it On was released at the end of the iconic ’90s teen movies in 2000.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a timeless icon, possibly because of the fact that it stars Aubrey Hepburn in her most iconic role. While the movie hasn’t aged extremely well, it is a classic and is still referred to in pop culture today.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a cosmopolitan fairy tale that follows 2 people finding themselves and setting themselves free.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s received 2 Academy Awards, one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song. The film was also nominated for awards, such as Best Actress for Hepburn, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Art Direction.

The Truman Show

The Truman Show is a 1998 American satirical science fiction film. It’s fun to watch because of Jim Carrey’s funny performance and the overall ridiculous and interesting idea behind the plot.

The Truman Show was inspired by an episode of The Twilight Zone. Originally more of a science fiction thriller, the movie ended up being more of a satire on society.

The film was a financial and critical success, earning numerous nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Saturn Awards the year of release.

Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette is a 2006 historical drama film that was written and directed by Sofia Coppola. The film stars Kirsten Dunst as Queen Marie Antionette.

Marie Antoinette takes a look into the life of Queen Marie Antionette in the years leading up to the French Revolution. The film won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

While the movie is classified as a historic drama, the writer acknowledged that she took great artistic liberties with the source material. If you have to write an accurate essay about the life of Marie Antoinette, this may not be your best source material. The film received mixed reviews.

The Godfather

The Godfather may be one of the most iconic and classic titles added to Netflix this month. The film is a 1972 American crime film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It was based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel.

The Godfather follows the leaders of a fictional New York crime family from 1945 to 1955 under the patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). The movie focuses on the transformation of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) from reluctant family outsider to ruthless mafia boss.

The film was the highest-grossing film of 1972. It won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay while also being nominated for other awards. The film was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 1990, which solidifies the fact that the film is culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.