‘America’s Next Top Model’ Season 24 Cast, Winners & Judges 2018

America’s Next Top Model has shifted networks, judges, contestants and hosts over the years, but now creator Tyra Banks is back on ANTM. Banks leads the 2018 cast in a brand new ANTM competition, which premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the VH1 network. So, what made Banks decide to return to the ANTM series, not just as an executive producer? In a statement to VH1, she explained, “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA.” Her fellow executive producer Ken Mok added that, “Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.” The premiere episode is titled “The Boss Is Back”, in honor of Banks’ return. Now let’s get to know some of the special guests early in the season, the other judges on the panel for season 24 and the contestants.

The Judges

Alongside Tyra Banks, the other judges on the panel this season are supermodel and body activist Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Roach is also being called an “image architect”. In a recent interview with People, Graham dished on how much she admires host and producer Tyra Banks. Graham gushed that, “She’s just amazing and she’s also a great mentor. I could call her right now, and be like, ‘Okay girl, what would you do in this business decision?’ and she would be like, ‘I would do this.’”

Contestants

This season, the winner will take home a contract with Next Model Management, a fashion spread in Paper magazine and a cash prize of $100,00 from Pantene. There are 14 models in the mix this season and this year, the show has decided to up the age limit on the contestants, who are pictured above. Here is the brief rundown on each of them.

Brenda Seiner is known as Brendi K. on the show. She is 22 years old and hails from Nashville, Tennessee.

Christina McDonald is 34 years old and she is from Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Coura Fall is a 24-year-old, who stands at 5 ft. 10 inches and she is from Eastvale, California.

Ivana Thomas is a 23-year-old, who hails from Durham, North Carolina.

Jeana Turner is 24 years old and she is one of the “shorter” girls in the competition, with a height of 5 ft. 7 inches. She hails from Minneapolis.

Khrystyana Kazakova is a 32-year-old from New York City and she is 5 ft. 10 inches tall.

Kyla Coleman is age 20 and she is from Lacey, Washington.

Liberty Netuschil is 20 years old and comes from Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Liz Woodbury is a 24-year-old girl from Greenville, Massachusetts.

Maggie Keating is just 20 years old and she hails from Surry, Maine.

Rhiyan Carreker is a 20-year-old from Orange County, California.

Rio Summers is 23 years old and comes from Detroit, Michigan.

Sandra Shehab is a 22-year-old contestant who hails from Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Shanice Carroll is age 25 and she is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Special Guests

The details on the special guests stars this season have not yet been disclosed. However, there are photos of fan-favorite photographer and former ANTM judge Nigel Barker with Eva Marcille, a former ANTM winner released. So, it looks like these two will be appearing on the show early in the season.