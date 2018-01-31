Animal Planet Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in 2018

Getty

Getting rid of cable doesn’t necessarily mean you need to stop watching your favorite channels, and that includes Animal Planet. The rise of live-TV streaming services, which allow you to watch a handful of channels (with some customization options) for a monthly fee without the year-long contracts or cable boxes, makes it much easier to watch TV live or on-demand via the Internet.

If Animal Planet is the channel you seek to watch without cable–and let’s be honest, the Puppy Bowl alone is worth the price of admission–then DirecTV Now is going to be your best choice when it comes to picking a streaming service.

Again, it costs a monthly fee, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial, allowing you to get acquainted with the service before making any kind of commitment (though even if you do make a commitment, you can still cancel anytime, so it’s not that much of a commitment at all).

Animal Planet is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s main channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. That’s a somewhat expensive price-point relative to some other streaming services, but this is one of the only services that actually includes Animal Planet, plus you’re getting a lot of extra channels even with the cheapest bundle, DVR is included, and you can also get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s a complete rundown of everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Animal Planet is included in every bundle–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay one month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then navigate to Animal Planet to watch live TV, or search for on-demand content you want to watch. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.