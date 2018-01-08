Rebecca ‘Becca’ Kufrin – ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Contestant

Arie Luyendyk is searching for love on The Bachelor and one of the first solo dates of the 2018 season goes to contestant Becca Kufrin. Now, before we get into all the details on Kufrin, BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS. We will be dishing on the fate of Kufrin on the show, along with other spoilers, so STOP READING NOW if you do NOT want to know any info on what to expect this season.

Okay, now let’s get down to business. For those of you who need a fresher as to who Kufrin is, you may remember her as the woman who got Luyendyk to get down on one knee during the limo arrivals. Tonight, she gets her first solo date with Luyendyk and it is packed with luxury and excitement. According to ABC’s official synopsis, “Arie’s search for love gets off to a fast start with back-to-back one-on-one dates with Becca K. and Krystal. The Bachelor transports Becca K., via a slick motorcycle ride, to a breathtaking oceanside Malibu mansion, where celebrity fashion designer Rachel Zoe works her magic on Arie’s date.”

So, what happens to Kufrin this season on the show? How far does she make it? Well, are you ready?

According to Reality Steve, Kufrin is engaged to Luyendyk and the couple even had a few accidental spoilers on social media. For example, they had both posted photos of themselves individually lounging at the same pool. In another since deleted post, Reality Steve says, though her face is covered, Kufrin is, indeed, in a photo with Luyendyk. So, it looks like Luyendyk gets down on one knee more than once with Kufrin this season.

But, that’s not the only big news surrounding Kufrin on the show. Reality Steve reports that her ex, Ross, shows up and wants her back. In fact, Reality Steve reports that Ross proposes. He reached out to producers and ends up on the show, as Reality Steve says, “I’m not sure of the details of how it came to be, but obviously this guy was in contact with production at some point during filming and they made the decision to make this a storyline.”

Additional details about Kufrin are that she’s suffered through hardship in her family life. Reality TV World has reported that Kufrin ‘s mother is in remission from breast cancer. And, unfortunately, her father died about 10 years ago, when she was just 17 years old.

Whether Kufrin and Luyendyk tie the knot, we will just have to wait and see, but Reality Steve says they’re no way. He stated that, “I feel sorry for her, not him. He’s not marrying anyone from this show. That’s not why he did it. His reputation precedes him. I don’t think all the sudden he’s changed because of this. In fact, I pretty much know it. But hey, what do I know, right?”

In an interview with Extra TV, Luyendyk talked about what went into making his ultimate decision on The Bachelor. He revealed, “I am happy, but I did fall in love with two women … it was very difficult. The whole time I was thinking more about what comes next, life outside of this, how this person fit with my life at home, would my friends and family like her. You have to think more logically and that is so hard because there is so much emotion involved. It really comes down to who’s a best fit and it’s a two-way street.”