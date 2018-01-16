Bekah Martinez vs. Maquel Cooper on ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Wrestling Date

Photo Credit: ABC - Paul Hebert

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, there are two group dates and just one solo date, but before we get into details, let’s talk SPOILER ALERTS. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about contestants Bekah Martinez or Maquel Cooper, STOP READING NOW. And, if you are not interested in learning any other major spoilers about The Bachelor 2018, STOP READING NOW.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into tonight’s wrestling date. According to Reality Steve, the contestants who participate on this group date are Martinez, Cooper, Marikh Mathias, Lauren Burnham, Tia Booth, Bibiana Julian, Krystal Nielson and Jacqueline Trumbull. And the match-ups are:

Bekah Martinez as the Sex Kitten versus Maquel Cooper as the Lunch Lady. Marikh Mathias played the Gold Digger and fought against Lauren Burnham, who was Princess. Tia Booth was the Southern Belle and she wrestled the “Bridezilla” Bibiana Julian. Krystal Nielson, aka Cougar, took on Jacqueline Trumbull, who was Miss America in the ring. Reality Steve reports that Cooper and Booth got the most cheers, but ultimately, Booth was made the winner.

The official episode synopsis released by ABC describes the wrestling date as this, “Ursula “Babe the Farmer’s Daughter” Hayden and Angelina “Little Egypt” Altishin, two legends from the women’s wrestling federation GLOW, teach eight women the killer moves and over-the-top theatricality they will need to succeed. However, a few of the bachelorettes are upset by the aggressive nature of Ursula and Angelina’s wrestling personas. Each of the women are assigned their own wrestling personalities, using wildly imaginative costumes and makeup. Arie starts the show facing off against Kenny King, but will he emerge victorious? Then it’s the bachelorettes’ turn to challenge one another in the Gorgeous Ladies of the Bachelor (GLOB) tournament.”

Reality Steve reports that the match between Bekah Martinez and Maquel Cooper was the best one. So, who are these two girls? Let’s get into Martinez first. She’s apparently known as the hippie girl and doesn’t shave her arm pits when she’s away from the show, as reported by Allure. She also doesn’t wear bras much of the time and is one of the youngest contestants. Recently, Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk gushed about his attraction to Martinez in his People blog, writing that, “My chemistry with Bekah M. was off the charts … I can’t say I’ve ever dated anyone like Bekah. She’s so smart, charming, and charismatic.”

When it comes to Maquel Cooper, she’s been in the media for a racially insensitive throwback photo online, according to Us Weekly. After a Reddit user posted a pic showing Cooper and friends posing with brown makeup and mustaches, Bachelor fans started to express their outrage on social media. In response, Cooper issued an apology via TV Guide, stating that, “Five years ago, I made a regretful choice for a costume. It came at a time when I was unenlightened and uninformed. I apologize to anybody who was offended by my choices. I am sorry for what I did and take full responsibility for my mistake.”