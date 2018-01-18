Top 5 Best Anime of Netflix January 2018

There are a lot of different shows on Netflix, but one section that seems to wane in quality is anime. Over the past few years, there have been some terrific and terrible shows that made their way onto this streaming service. This can make picking out an anime to watch tricky, especially for those unfamiliar with the medium. We have picked out five of the best anime shows that should easily sate anyone’s fix.

Keep in mind, this list is not solely comprised of Netflix exclusives nor are these shows brand new. We are solely looking for the best quality anime series available on this streaming platform. But first, here are a few honorable mentions:

Rurouni Kenshin

Soul Eater

Attack on Titan

Fairy Tale

Knights of Sidonia

If you are looking to start an anime show sometime this month here are our top five suggestions.

(This list is in no particular order)

1. One Punch Man

If you have been following anime in any capacity then you’ve probably already heard about One Punch Man. This superhero/action show focuses on a league of heroes that are tasked with defending Earth from aliens, super villains, or just general chaos. One of these heroes is Saitama, a man who possesses such immense strength that most foes don’t last beyond a single punch. While that may sound boring, One Punch Man does a fantastic job of developing a rich world and awe-inspiring action.

Saitama is a force of nature that constantly pushes himself to find those who can put up a fair fight. However, this is more than just an action show as there is some great humor infused into this anime. One Punch Man can very easily be considered a satire of other anime like Bleach, as the main character has a habit of growing bored during his fights. The whole point is that Saitama is overpowered and what it means to have no one that is your equal. It’s a great subversion of the genre and certainly worth a viewing.

2. Death Note

For those looking for something more psychological, Death Note focuses around a high school honors student – Light Yagami – that discovers a mystical notebook. The catch is whoever’s name is written in the notebook will die within 30 seconds of a heart attack. Driven by his own twisted view of the world, Light begins to slaughter criminals in mass. This draws the eye of various governments and a special detective that has never lost a case. What follows is a brilliant game of cat and mouse as both men consistently try to outsmart each other.

Death Note thrives here, allowing for extremely tense moments and gut-punching plot twists. It’s a masterfully made show that questions the audience’s perception of right and wrong. Sporting well-developed characters and some fascinating lore, Death Note is an anime that shouldn’t be missed by anyone.

3. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Another popular anime, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is considered by many to have the best English dubbed cast. Set in a world where alchemy is real, two brothers attempt to bring their mother back from the dead only to have it backfire. This causes the brothers to suffer extensive wounds, with the youngest of the two having his soul bound to a suit of armor. Now, the brothers have to navigate their dangerous world, but find a way to heal their bodies.

Full of action, humor, and drama Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a fantastic show. It’s hard not to fall in love with this show’s characters and you will definitely be shedding a tear or two by the end. Newly added to Netflix, you can watch all five seasons right now and it’s totally worth your time.

4. Blue Exorcist

A lesser known show, Blue Exorcist is set in a world where some people are gifted with the ability to see demons on Earth. One such person is Rin, who turns out to be the son of Satan himself. However, Rin is unaware of his past and after a tragedy befalls him the boy is sent to a school where he learns to exorcise demons. Despite having some pretty dark themes, Blue Exorcist wisely balances this out with some much needed levity.

Rin’s relationship with his brother drives a lot of the plot and it’s great that the chaotic action doesn’t overtake the story. While the fight scenes are entertaining, there is always a nice sense of weight behind all of Rin’s actions. Keep in mind only the first season is available on Netflix, so you’ll need to look elsewhere if you want to continue watching.

5. Castlevania

This series is currently four episodes long and it’s absolutely amazing. Perhaps the best anime currently on Netflix, Castlevania oozes with macabre visuals, characters, and art direction. While this is clearly a big love letter to the game series of the same name, you don’t have to be a fan of these titles to enjoy Castlevania. Given how short this series is, talking about the story in any capacity would spoil some of the show’s best moments.

Every character is extremely memorable, with our lead offering some great dark humor and personality. Dracula is equal parts tragic and terrifying, however, don’t expect him to be at the forefront of every episode. As for the action, there are some great fight scenes, but this show is not for the faint of heart. Castlevania is extremely brutal, so be prepared for some gruesome imagery.