Best Comedies to Watch on Hulu January 2018

Hulu has a wide variety of programming to suit any tastes, but it can be hard to decide what to watch when you’re overwhelmed with choices. Hulu offers a great deal of television shows to choose from when looking for comedies.

No matter what type of comedy a user is looking for, Hulu has something for everyone when it comes to funny TV shows and movies. This list focuses on television shows including animated shows and sitcoms.

Hulu recently acquired the rights to stream many shows that were once on Fox including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service also produces original comedies such as The Mindy Project.

Read on to find out which comedies to watch on Hulu this month.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police TV sitcom that premiered on Fox in September 2013. The sitcom was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. It revolves around Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, an immature yet talented NYPD detective who works in Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct. In season one, Peralta comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher.

The series is produced in Los Angeles as a single-camera comedy. Although Fox originally ordered thirteen episodes for the first season, each season includes 22 episodes. Since the debut, the series has received critical acclaim. Samberg and Braugher have both been praised for their performances.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has won two Golden Globe Awards, one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Andy Samberg one one for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Andre Braugher has also been nominated for 3 consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards. The show is currently in its 5th season, which premiered on September 26, 2017.

South Park

South Park is an American adult animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Sloan and developed by Brian Garden for the Comedy Central Television Network. The show revolves around 4 boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick. It shows their bizarre adventures around a town in Colorado.

South Park uses a very large ensemble cast of recurring characters, and it’s become infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor that satirizes a wide range of topics for adult audiences. The pilot episode for the show was produced using cutout animation, which led to the subsequent episodes being produced with computer animation that emulates the cutout technique.

The show has received numerous accolades, including 5 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and numerous inclusions in various publications’ lists of best TV shows of all time. There have also been full-length South Park films and video games produced. The show has run for 21 seasons with the most recent ending on December 6, 2017.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is an American TV sitcom that premiered on FX on August 4, 2005. It has since moved to FXX and remains there. The show was created by Rob McElhenney, who developed the whow with Glenn Howerton. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows the exploits of “The Gang”, a group of self-centered friends who run an Irish bar called Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia.

Each member of “The Gang” shows varying degrees of bad behavior and are often engaged in unethical and controversial activities. They usually conspire against one another and others for whatever reason, usually leading to hilarity.

It’s Always Sunny has been renewed for a thirteenth and fourteenth season, which will tie the show for the longest running live-action sitcom in American TV history.

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) is an American sitcom that originally aired on CBS from September 2005 to March 2014. The series follows Ted Mosby, the main character, and his group of friends in Manhattan.

The show uses scenes and voice overlay of Ted’s older self telling his children how he met their mother as a framing device. It also follows Ted’s friends Marshall, Lily, Barney and Robin as they live out their late 20s and early 30s.

Known for its unique structure, off-the-wall humor and dramatic elements, HIMYM gained a cult following over the years, first receiving positive reviews with later seasons receiving more mixed reviews. HIMYM was nominated for 28 Emmy Awards and won 9. The show ran for 9 seasons, concluding in March 2014 with an episode that received polarized reviews for its controversial ending.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is an American political satire TV sitcom created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. The series ran 125 episodes over 7 seasons. Parks and Recreation follows Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the parks department in a town in Pawnee, Indiana.

The show features an ensemble cast featuring Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger and Jim O’Heir as Garry Gergich.

Throughout its run, Parks and Recreation was nominated for 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. In 2013, Parks and Recreation won the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.