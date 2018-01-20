How to Watch Big Bang Theory Online: Seasons 1 Through 11

Getty

With 11 seasons, over 200 episodes and an average viewership of 18.5 million per episode in 2017, “Big Bang Theory” is carving out its spot in the television pantheon as one of the most popular and successful shows of all-time.

Whether you want to see what all the fuss is about, catch up on old episodes you’ve already watched a dozen times, or watch new episodes as they air, you can do all of that even if you don’t have cable or a TV. There are two options for watching every “Big Bang Theory” episode on your computer, phone or streaming device: Amazon Prime or CBS All-Access.

They both cost a monthly fee but also all come with free trials. Here’s a complete rundown of how to sign up for these services, and how to immediately start watching any episode of “Big Bang Theory”:

How to Sign Up: If you already have Amazon Prime, you can head here to sign up for a free trial of CBS All-Access channel, which allows you to watch CBS live or any of CBS’ on-demand content. The free trial lasts three days and costs $9.99 per month after that. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can head here to sign up for a free trial of both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel. Prime comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $10.99 per month after that.

How to Watch: Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel, you can watch any episode from Season 1 through 11 via the Amazon website. Or, if you want to watch an episode that is airing live, you can head to the CBS channel on the Amazon website and scroll down to the “Watch Live” row. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick (you don’t actually need to download the app on Amazon devices; you can just search for “Big Bang Theory” or the “CBS All Access” channel on your device), Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

How to Sign Up: Head to the CBS All-Access website and select “Try It FREE.” After creating an account, select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch any episode from Season 1 through 11 on your computer, simply return to the CBS website, and under “Shows” at the top of the page, select “Big Bang Theory.” If you want to watch episodes as they air, select “Live TV” at the top of the page, then “CBS (Local Station).” If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the CBS app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.