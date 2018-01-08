Big Little Lies: Will There Be a Season 2?

Getty

Good news, Big Little Lies fans: the show is definitely coming back for another season.

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but filming is expected to begin spring 2018, according to TVLine. The network says that season 2 will be “partially based” on Liane Moriarty’s book. The entirety of the book was covered in season one, so the plot of the second season is completely unknown.

In a statement after the news was announced, Reese Witherspoon said, “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold, who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the film-making team.”

In December, CNN announced that the show will be returning for another season, with David E. Kelley once again executively producing and writing. British director Andrea Arnold has been tapped to direct the entire 7-episode season. Arnold directed three episodes of Transparent, and won an Oscar in 2005 for her short film Wasp.

The first season of Big Little Lies was directed by Jean Marc-Vallée, who is best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Wild.

Big Little Lies made a splash after being released by HBO on February 19, 2017. It reined in a whopping eight Emmy wins, including the award for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Nicole Kidman.

According to The Guardian, season 2 will be about “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”