After the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere, What Are People Saying?

On Monday night, a lucky few were able to witness the premiere of Black Panther, the latest Marvel movie, set to be released on February 16. The invitations to the premiere had a simple request for those attending: “Royal attire requested,” and those attending were happy to oblige. The result was a dazzling display of vibrant colors and wild patterns inspired by traditional African clothing worn by the film’s cast members and others.

But clothing aside, what is important today is what everyone thought of the movie. I know it’s early in the year, but to say that Black Panther is the most eagerly anticipated movie of the year is an understatement. In a recent Fandango survey of over 8,000 movie fans, Black Panther was named one of the year’s top two most anticipated movies. It came in second behind Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Black Panther, opens on May 4.

Advance ticket sales for Black Panther have been a hot item since they went on sale and numbers have already surpassed Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War when it comes to Fandango pre-sale numbers. Insiders are skeptical that in the end Black Panther will beat out Avengers: Infinity War when it comes to final numbers, but Black Panther could still end up with the best opening of a pre-summer release. According to Deadline, “non-Disney estimates before tracking believe Black Panther will post a $80M-$85M start with a possible shot at $100M-plus.”

So what are people saying about Black Panther?

Spoiler: some pretty good things. The film even got Donald Glover, fresh off his performance at the Grammys on Sunday and a Marvel movies veteran (he starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming,) to tweet and Donald Glover barely ever tweets.

Glover was apparently so pumped about the movie he forgot the doesn’t tweet because his tweet has since been deleted. It was nice while it lasted.

Tessa Thompson, a Marvel veteran who made her Marvel debut in Thor: Ragnarok, said little, but also said enough.

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

While Kumail Nanjiani, who is up for an Oscar for his movie The Big Sick, was not shy when it came to praising the movie.

Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018

ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who recently made news by stepping down from her gig hosting the 6pm Sportscenter, was in attendance and out there making some bold predictions.

Just got back from the Black Panther premiere and after party. You will see this movie five or six times. It is everything and then some. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2018

Singer Jill Scott wasn’t holding back, saying the movie had surpassed Star Wars. She didn’t specify which Star Wars she was talking about, but I think we can assume it was one of the good ones.

BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely,

@MissJillScott — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 30, 2018

Even the critics in attendance came away impressed. Not an easy feat when it comes to superhero movies.

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy. More later. pic.twitter.com/mmz8Nuf1sy — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable. Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture. “Stop scaring me,” colonizer!” #wakanda4ever — erickohn (@erickohn) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to talk about the movie, the premiere and recently being named China’s favorite actor.

Black Panther will be released nation-wide on February 16th.