How to Watch “Blue Planet II’ Online Without Cable

“Planet Earth: Blue Planet II“, a nature documentary series that is the culmination of four years of filming, more than 100 expeditions across 39 countries and thousands of hours of underwater dives, hits the United States with the premiere episode on January 20, as well as six more hour-long installments to follow on subsequent Saturdays.

The season premiere will be broadcast on BBC America, AMC, IFC, WE tv and Sundance TV on Saturday, January 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while the rest of the episodes in the season will be broadcast strictly on BBC America. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of the “Blue Planet II” episodes live online or on-demand by signing up for a free trial of DirecTV Now, a live-TV, cable-free streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–all four bundles include BBC America–and any extras you may want. On the next step, you can add a free Roku if you want to prepay a month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch Episodes Live: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to BBC America when the episode you want to watch is airing (full BBC America schedule can be found here). If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Watch Episodes On-Demand: If you’re on the DirecTV Now website or DirecTV Now app, select the “Shows” tab, then scroll to find “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II” and select the episode you want to watch. You can also use the “Search” function to find the episode you want to watch. If you’re on the BBC America website or BBC America website, you can sign in to a TV provider by using your DirecTV Now credentials, then you can watch any of their on-demand content, which will have episodes available after they air.

Preview

This documentary series follows in the footsteps of the 2001 series, “The Blue Planet.” Considering that series won several Emmy and BAFTA TV awards and has been regarded as “the jewel of BBC’s Natural History unit,” the sequel has plenty to live up to. But there’s reason to believe it hits those lofty expectations.

One, it is–like the original–narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Two, the four years of filming have produced a number of “firsts,” including the first humans to dive 3,280 feet into Antarctica waters, the first filmed creatures at the deepest point of the Earth’s ocean, and many others. Third, also like the original, the score is composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, along with a collaboration with Radiohead.

In fact, The Atlantic’s Ed Yang calls “Blue Planet II” “the greatest nature series of all time”:

It is almost transcendentally good—the product of a team that, after six decades of experience, is now at the height of its powers. The Blue Planet II crew traveled to 39 countries to capture over 6,000 hours of footage. They stuck their cameras into coral crevices. They hung off speedboats to film dolphins rocketing behind them. They literally stared into the abyss—and then repeatedly entered it. The resulting episodes, each narrated by David Attenborough in his trademark velvety tones, are hour-long distillations of wonder, featuring sequences that would be breathtaking had earlier shots left you with any breath to take away.

If you received any kind of enjoyment out of “The Blue Planet” or “Plant Earth”, it’s clear that “Blue Planet II” is going to be a must-watch series.