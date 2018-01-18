Brigitte Bardot & the #MeToo Movement: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Former French film star Brigitte Bardot is voicing her opinions against the #MeToo movement, saying many of the sexual harassment cases that have surfaced over the past few months are “hypocritical, ridiculous and without interest”, according to the The Guardian.

1. She Is One of the Best Known Sex Symbols of the 50s and 60s

French actress Brigitte Bardot during the filming of 'The Novices' (Les Novices, 1970) directed by Guy Casaril in France.

Brigitte Bardot is one of cinema’s best known sex symbols. She rose to fame in the early 1950s, when she was just a teenager, after appearing in the film Le Trou Normand. At age 15, she appeared on the cover of Elle magazine. By 23, Bardot scored a leading role in And God Created Woman, which is said to have launched her to international fame and solidified her image as a “sex kitten”.

Bardot appeared in a number of films over the next couple decades. In 1958, she acted in The Night Heaven Fell, and in 1959, she appeared in The Female with director Julien Duvivier. In 1962, Bardot eared the David di Donatello Award for Best Foreign Actress for her role in A Very Private Affair directed by Louis Malle. She retired from acting in 1973.

In a recent interview with Paris Match, Bardot said, ““Many actresses flirt with producers to get a role. Then when they tell the story afterwards, they say they have been harassed … in actual fact, rather than benefit them, it only harms them.”

2. She Is the Second French Film Star to Voice Her Opinions against the Campaign

On January 9, Catherine Deneuve wrote an open letter in which she denounced the #MeToo movement, saying that it is a “witch hunt” that’s ensued sine Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace and that men should be “free to hit on women”.

“Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not – nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack,” said the letter, which was published in the newspaper Le Monde. Deneuve continued, “Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss.”

Deneuve is a French actress, singer, model, and producer, known for playing aloof characters for directors like Luis Bunuel, Francois Traffaut, and Roman Polanski.

3. She Says She Has Never Been a Victim of Sexual Harassment

Bardot tells Paris Match that when she was a film actress, she found it charming when men in the industry would give her compliments about her physique. “I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a pretty little ass. This kind of compliment is nice.”

The Guardian profiled Bardot in 2014 in a piece titled “Brigitte Bardot at 80: still outrageous, outspoken, and controversial”. In the piece, biographer Marie-Dominique Lelièvre says of Bardot, “She is the first woman to have publicly displayed her sexual freedom… Before Bardot, a woman who changed lover at the slightest whim was called a bitch, a salope. After Bardot, such a woman was simply seen as libérée. Unlike Hollywood actresses who played by the rules, Bardot set her own. She attracted women who wanted to do like her, and men who simply wanted her.”

Bardot says that attention paid to the #MeToo movement has detracted from “important themes that could be discussed,” reports AOL.

4. She Has Been Convicted Five Times for Racial Hatred Offenses

According to The Guardian, Bardot has been convicted five times in French courts for racial hatred offenses, and has been forced to pay a series of fines for those transgressions. Many of her controversial remarks center on the role of Islam in French society.

Her first offense came in 1997– Bardot was found guilty after complaining to a French newspaper that France had a “foreign overpopulation”. The second came in 2000, when she was convicted for writing in her book, “my country, France, my homeland, my land is again and again invaded by an overpopulation of foreigners, especially Muslims,” according to Free Speech Debate.

In June 2008, the BBC reported she was prosecuted for a letter she published on her website that said Muslims were “destroying our country by imposing their ways.” She was fined the equivalent of $23,000.

5. She Says Many Actresses Who Have Shared Their Experiences of Sexual Harassment Are ‘Just Seeking Attention’

Speaking to the French Magazine, Bardot says that many of the actresses who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment are “just seeking attention.”

Today, Bardot is an animal activist, and has dedicated her life to protecting animals and advocating for their rights. Over the course of her life, she has been married four times and had one child. The Guardian write, “For Bardot behaved in her private life just like a man. She had no restraints; she felt alien to convention. She was no wife and no mother… She was not acting out any kind of rebellion, she was just being herself. Her lifestyle, for many admirers, amounted to a philosophical manifesto.”