‘Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s newest movie, Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story premieres tonight with a starlit cast. The film centers around the true story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord who was a pioneer in the Miami-based cocaine trade.

At the age of 17, Griselda Blanco made her way to the United States in the 1970s with her husband, where she lived in Queens with her 3 sons. Blanco masterminded the use of women, the elderly and children as local drug mules. When the money began rolling in, the 3 sons quit school to learn the family business and expand the empire.

The family moved to Miami, which lead to the death of Blanco’s second husband. This gave Blanco the nickname The Black Widow. Her rivals repeatedly made attempts on her life and threats against her children and third husband. The family moved to California to protect themselves, where Blanco was later arrested and sentenced to a decade in jail.

Read on to meet the cast of Lifetime’s new movie:

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Griselda Blanco

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Griselda Blanco. Zeta-Jones is a Welsh actress who was born and raised in Swansea. The actress initially established a career with roles that highlighted her sex appeal in films such as The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment. She later won an Academy Award for Best Supporting actress for her portrayal as a murderous singer in the musical Chicago.

Since then, she has starred in high-profile films including Intolerable Cruelty, Ocean’s Twelve, The Terminal and No Reservations. The actress has received several accolades including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and a Tony Award. In 2010 she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her film and humanitarian endeavors.

Raúl Méndez as Darío Sepúlveda

Raúl Méndez stars as Darío Sepúlveda, Griselda Blanco’s third husband. Méndez studied acting at the Center for Arts Education Monterrey and La Casa del Teatro between 1994 and 1999. He has starred in films including The Legend of Zorro (2005) and 2033. He has also starred in multiple Spanish productions including film and television roles.

Juan Pablo Espinosa as Alberto Bravo

Juan Pablo Espinosa stars as Griselda Blanco’s second husband Alberto Bravo. Espinosa is a Columbian actor who was born on October 28, 1990. Espinosa studied acting at Boston’s Emerson college and lived in New York City and Los Angeles before returning to Colombia in 2004. He has appeared in Colombian television shows and telenovelas. Later he participated in a RCN TV series based on Grey’s Anatomy.

Matteo Stefan as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Matteo Stefan is an American actor that stars as Dixon Trujillo Blanco, one of Griselda Blanco’s children. Stefan is known for his appearance in iZombie (2015), Fringe (2008) and Swindle (2013). He has also appeared in episodes of Supernatural, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Tour, The 100, and Project MC2.

Spencer Borgeson as Osvaldo Trujillo Blanco

Spencer Borgeson stars as Osvaldo Trujillo Blanco, one of Griselda Blanco’s children. Borgeson was born on March 29, 1994 in British Columbia, Canada. His film credits include the new Lifetime movie and Milk Chug, a completed 2017 short film.

José Julián as Uber Trujillo Blanco

José Julián stars as Uber Trujillo Blanco, one of Griselda Blanco’s children. Julián is a Colombian actor. He speaks 3 languages: Spanish, Italian and English. The actor has starred in many Columbian television series since he began his acting career in 2000. He has also appeared in more than 60 advertisements. Julián studies music production as well as acting.

Also Starring