James Vergneau: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A reggae singer and yoga teacher from Haiti is Conan O’Brien’s pick to replace Donald Trump in 2020. During O’Brien’s special, Conan in Haiti, that aired on TBS on January 27, the talk show host got a brief history lesson in the island from James Vergneau aka Rebel Layonn. After the lesson, O’Brien stumps for Vergneau to become the next U.S. president. Politics doesn’t appear to be one of Vergneau’s careers. On his Twitter page, he describes himself as a “Singer, songwriter, reggae artist from Haiti.”

Earlier in January 2018, O’Brien said that he was going to Haiti “to explore and make some new friends.” The comedian tackled the controversy of Donald Trump commenting that Haiti was a “s***hole. There have also been allegations that Trump said that Haitians “all have AIDS.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Vergneau Attended High School in the South Carolina

According to his Facebook page, Vergneau attended Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, South Carolina. On his bio section, Vergneau says that he his from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. His motto according to that page, “Be humble and wise.” His profile photo is an image of the former Emperor of Ethiopia and Rastafarian messiah Haile Selassie.

On December 5, the anniversary of the day Christopher Columbus arrived in Haiti, Vergneau wrote on Facebook:

Today in conventional history they teach the children with pride and loud voices that the Demon by the name Christopher Columbus discovered this land, but in reality the real story is on this day the 3 death caravels shored on this land and murdered millions of peaceful Tainos to steal their lands and natural resources and to give them churches, indoctrination and a white god since that day until today it s been chaos and hell in the Americas. Tell the children the truth!

2. The Message of Vergneau’s Music Is ‘Universal Love, Peace & Unity’

In an interview with Kreyolicious, Vergneau describes the message of his music as, “The messages in my music are mainly based on universal love, peace and unity amongst all creation, equal rights and justice, joy and hope for the poor and the downpressors.”

Vergneau said in an interview that Layonn, part of his stage name, means “the one” in Creole. That same interview mentions that Vergneau is credited with helping to bring reggae music into the Haitian music scene.

3. Since the 2010 Earthquake, Vergneau Has Been Heavily Involved in a Charity Known as ‘Playmakers’

Since the devastating 2010 earthquake, Vergneau has been heavily involved in Haitian charity, Life Is Good Playmakers. In an interview that Vergneau gave to Life Is Good, the singer is described as the Creative Director of the group, a position he has been in since 2010. Vergneau told the website, “I got involved in the Playmakers movement in 2010 after the earthquake in Haiti and began working with kids living in tent cities affected by trauma caused by the earthquake — diseases, violence, and poverty in the Port-au-Prince area of Haiti.”

4. Vergneau Is Married to Haitian Artist Makeda

Vergneau is married to Haitian artist Makeda. On her Instagram page, Vergneau describes herself as a yoga teacher and an artist. The couple’s trip to Kerala in India was covered by The Hindu. Makeda tells the website that her real name is Christina Clodomir and that she adopted her moniker because it means “Queen of Sheeba” in Ethiopian. Makeda markets her own line of yoga mats and fitness programs known as Ma Flow.

The couple’s adventures in yoga is heavily featured on Vergneau’s Instagram page. When speaking to Conan O’Brien, Vergneau encouraged the comedian to take up the exercise.

5. O’Brien Wasn’t Welcomed by All Haitians

Conan O’Brien was confronted by angry locals during his visit to Haiti. The episode shows the host telling the camera, “We’re being told through our interpreter that when Americans come here they only shoot the bad things, which obviously is not what we want to.” O’Brien then told the translator to tell the crowd, the “reason I have come to Haiti is because I and a lot of Americans are angry at what President Trump said, so I wanted to come here and show positive, great beautiful things about Haiti.”

To which a woman responded, “So this show, what do we have to with this show?” She adds, “Make sure Trump knows that you guys are the ones who have bullied us, and have caused us to be in the state that we’re in.” O’Brien managed to appease the locals somewhat by attempting to deliver a heartfelt speech in Creole and a joke about Donald Trump.