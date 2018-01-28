Dan Carlin’s New Hardcore History Release May Be Darkest Yet

Dan Carlin

Dan Carlin has just announced that he’s finally releasing a new Hardcore History podcast within the next 24 hours. But not everyone should listen to it, he warned. “This is a very dark and graphic episode” he tweeted. “Even 4 us.” He warned listeners that they should listen “with caution” because this newest one won’t be for everyone. We don’t yet know the exact time this podcast will be released and he hasn’t revealed the topic. But we’ll update this post as soon as the new podcast is available and let you know what it’s about.

This is Carlin’s first Hardcore History podcast since August 9. The last one was called “The Celtic Holocaust.” This new one will be his 61st Hardcore History episode. Meanwhile, he seems to have pretty much stopped his Common Sense podcast, which has left a few listeners disappointed. But it looks like this latest Hardcore History episode definitely won’t disappoint. But what could possibly be this dark? Carlin has certainly had a lot of very dark episodes in the past.

Alright,sorry I've been AWOL(but you all know what I've been doing).Brain has been turned to mush-but the new HH should b out within 24hours — Dan Carlin (@HardcoreHistory) January 27, 2018

Now I know we've said this before, but this is a very dark and graphic episode(even 4 us). Listen with with caution! It's not for everyone! — Dan Carlin (@HardcoreHistory) January 27, 2018

Listeners on Reddit and Facebook are already guessing about what the latest topic could possibly be. Some guesses have included the Atlantic slave trade, the Sino-Japanese War, the road to Napoleon, the reconquest of Spain, the Spanish Inquisition, the Holocaust, the American Revolution, the Belgian Congo, Leopold II and the Congo, Vietnam, Vikings, East India Company, or the Dutch colonies. What do you think? Here are just a few tweets and reactions to his announcement:

More graphic than Prophets of Doom?! — Chris Otto (@ChrisOttoLNP) January 27, 2018

Carlin’s podcasts receive glowing reviews, with many people commenting that he’s one of the first people to make them interested in learning about history. Carlin started out as a TV news report in the 1980s and 1990s, a columnist, and a radio talk show host. Each Hardcore History podcast talks about a specific moment in history — often a very, very dark one. He talked about the rise of Genghis Khan, which was not for the faint-hearted. He’s talked about the creation of the atomic bomb and more. Every podcast is incredibly captivating. And we can’t wait to find out what this newest one is going to be about. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.