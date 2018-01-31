Davey Detail – Who Is Rose McGowan’s Ex-Husband?

Getty

Rose McGowan, best recognized for playing Paige in the WB’s Charmed, was one of the first women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

McGown’s past relationships have been documented by tabloids and were certainly thrust into the public eye. For three years, she dated rock musician Marilyn Manson. The two were even engaged, but eventually separated over “lifestyle differences.”

Then, in May 2007, McGowan began dating director Robert Rodriguez. The couple was together for two years before separating. The couple met on set of the film Planet Terror, which McGowan starred in. In October 2017, Rodriguez spoke to Variety about what he knew of Weinstein’s alleged assault of Rose and said he was inspired to cast McGowan as “a bad ass” character in the film “as a way of getting back at her alleged assailant.”

Rodriguez’s full account of what McGowan told him about Weinstein was printed by Variety. A section of it reads, “I met Rose in Cannes on May 19, 2005, at an amfAR after party. “Sin City” had just screened… I asked her “Why didn’t you audition for it?”…She said that she couldn’t because she had been blacklisted from working on any Weinstein movies. When I asked what she meant by that, and how could she possibly be blacklisted, she told me the horrifying story of what Harvey did to her seven years earlier. My first reaction was one of shock. I recall clearly what I said next, “My God, why didn’t you say anything? People would have stood up for you! And where was your fiancé during all this? I would have at least beaten the crap out of Harvey if I had heard that.” Rose said they didn’t know what to do. She confided that a female attorney had told her that because she had done nudity in movies that no jury would believe her and that it would turn into a he said/she said case.”

McGowan and Rodriguez reportedly split in late 2009.

In 2013, it was announced that McGowan was engaged to visual artist Davey Detail. The couple married on October 12, 2013, outside Paramour Mansion in Los Angeles. Davey Detail is a pseudonym used by the artist; he was born David Leavitt in Bellevue, Washington. In 2010, Leavitt created CYRCLE, an LA art collective, along with fellow artists Devin Liston and David Torres.

He and McGowan filed for divorced after nearly three years of marriage. According to paperwork obtained by E! Online, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The outlet also states that their separation date was listed as one year before filing for divorce.