‘Deadly Delusion’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s newest movie, Deadly Delusion, premieres tonight with a starlit cast. The film follows Julia, a troubled New York woman who is hoping for a fresh start. She moves to a fancy home in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend, and then mysterious things start to happen.

It’s not too long before Julia (played by Haylie Duff) becomes convinced that her demons have moved to Los Angeles with her. Will she get the fresh start she hoped for, or will things become more dire as time goes on? The thriller follows Julia through her trials as she believes men are watching her and people try to convince her she is delusional.

The new Lifetime movie was directed by Nadeem Soumah and written by Jake Cashill. The film stars Haylie Duff, Mike Faiola and Teri Polo. It premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Read on to meet the cast of Lifetime’s new movie.

Haylie Duff as Julia McNeil

Haylie Katherine Duff plays Julia McNeil in the new movie. Duff is an American actress, singer, songwriter, television host, writer and fashion designer. The actress is most well-known for her role as Sandy Jameson in the TV show 7th Heaven, Amy Sanders on Lizzie McGuire and other made-for-TV film roles.

Haylie Duff is also the older sister and former co-star of the Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff. Duff began her acting career at an early age, by the age of 8 she landed a role in the Houston Metropolitan Dance Company’s production of The Nutcracker Suite. Duff starred in Lizzie McGuire and made guest appearances on TV and received her first role in a feature film when she was cast in Napolean Dynamite. For that, she earned her first Teen Choice Award.

Teri Polo as Dr. Leary

Theresa “Teri” Elizabeth Polo stars as Dr. Leary. Polo is an American actress known for her role as Pam Byrnes-Focker in the Meet the Parents trilogy. She also starred in the sitcom I’m with Her and had a recurring role as Helen Santos on the political drama series The West Wing. Polo currently plays the lead role of police officer Stef Adams Foster in the series The Fosters.

Polo’s acting debut was in the 1990s when she starredd in the 1990 miniseries The Phantom of the Opera as Christine Daae. She then became a regular cast member on the last season of Northern Exposure and played Detective Ash on the TV series Brimstone.

Mike Faiola as Shane

Mike Faiola plays Shane, the boyfriend of Julie, in Lifetime’s new movie. Faiola is an Americna actor who has been acting since the early 2000s. He’s known for his role in Miami Medical and his lead role in Awkward. where he played Kevin Hamilton from 2011-2016.

Faiola has held roles in other TV series, including Almost Asian, Dating in LA and Other Urban Myths, Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigaion, Modern Family, Fatal Flip and After Dark with Julian Clark.

Also starring: