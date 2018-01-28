E! Red Carpet Grammy Awards 2018: Network Guide to the Grammys

Getty

The E! Network is a huge presence on the red carpet of awards shows and they tend to build a large suite of television content around each event that they cover. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their Grammys coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The 2018 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet is a pre-arrivals gathering of E! hosts, style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals, this program provides an inside scoop at some of the fashions to expect and entertainment news for the evening. This year’s program airs from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET/12:30 – 2:30 p.m. PT on the E! Network.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Grammy Awards

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the show as, “Bringing the real magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe; capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names. The special starts 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and runs right up until show time for the awards show. This year’s awards show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and airs on the CBS network.

Fan-favorites Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will lead the hosting duties for the special and they will be joined by some familiar faces – Erin Lim and Sibley Scoles will report from E!’s skybox.

E! After Party – The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

By 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, the E! After Party special will air, with E! hosts dishing on the most memorable moments from the Grammys, along with the standouts in fashion. For the after party special, the network will highlight some of the night’s biggest winners and stars.

E! News: Daily Pop

The daily entertainment scoop show will air as usual on Monday, from 12 – 2 p.m. ET/PT and is sure to go over the biggest news from the Grammys. From the winners to the red carpet fashions, E! News: Daily Pop will surely dedicate a chunk of this episode to the awards show. Co-hosts Zuri Hall and Melanie Bromley will head up the episode, which will have a focus on Pre-Valentine’s Day Love and Sex Advice.

E! News

As usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Grammys and focus on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see.

When it comes to watch the E! red carpet specials online … For those who don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services for E! They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight and tomorrow’s show for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Hosts Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, and Erin Lim, along with Liz Hernandez and Sibley Scoles, are hosting the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Grammy Awards on E!. Special appearances on the pre-show will be made by Face Forward’s Patrick Starrr and style expert Tiffany Reid, according to E! Online. As for the red carpet arrivals, the “E! Glambot” has come back and LA-based music video director and Creative Director Cole Walliser will head up this area. Jason Bolden, Nina Parker, Brendan Schaub and Morgan Stewart, as well as Liz Hernandez and Erin Lim, will be hosting the E! After Party special this year. This segment will focus on buzz-worthy moments of the night, winners, snubs and fashion standouts at the Grammys. E!’s snapchat show The Rundown will also unveil a special Grammy episode.

Check out E!’s Facebook page and Instagram stories for even more red carpet coverage. In addition, on Monday, Will Marfuggi and other members of the E! team will dish on the Grammys via Live From E! at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT, as a wrap-up of the awards show events and fashion moments.