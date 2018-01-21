E! Red Carpet SAG Awards 2018: Network Guide to the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The E! Network is a huge presence on the red carpet of awards shows and they are sure to build a big suite of television content around each event they cover. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their SAG Awards coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the usual show as, “Bringing the real magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe; capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names. The special starts 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and runs right up until show time for the awards show.

E! News: Daily Pop

The daily entertainment scoop show will air as usual on Monday, from 12 – 2 p.m. ET/PT and is sure to go over the biggest news from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. From the winners to the red carpet fashions, E! News: Daily Pop will surely dedicate most of this episode to the awards show. And, appearing on the episode will be Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval to dish on their relationship, along with guest co-hosts Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart. As for the scheduling for the rest of the week, Tuesdays hosts will be Nina Parker, Morgan Stewart and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave; Wednesday will be Parker and Stewart again, along with wild animals in the studio with Matt Wright and Teresa Giudice; Thursday will be Parker and Stewart and they are joined by Will Marfuggi; and Friday will be a weekly wrap-up episode with hosts Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart.

E! News

As usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and focus on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see. In addition to all the SAG Awards buzz, the show will also feature a “big surprise” for SAG host Kristen Bell.

If you would like to watch any of the above SAG Awards programming by E!, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services for E!. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch the network for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

The 2018 SAG Awards show airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT. Tune in to see some of your favorite actors honored by their peers for their outstanding performances over the past year. In addition, actor Morgan Freeman will be taking home the SAG Life Achievement Award.