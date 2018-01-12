How to Watch Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams for Free

Channel4.com

With the first six episodes already released in the UK, the first season of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”–which some have referred to as Amazon’s answer to “Black Mirror”–is set to be released in the United States on Friday, January 12, 2018. Ten episodes will be released at once, allowing you to binge to your heart’s content, as long as you have Amazon Prime.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to the “Electric Dreams” page to start watching episodes. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here then immediately begin streaming the episodes.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to find the complete selection of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” episodes available.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s on-demand movies and TV shows. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial.

Once you’ve signed up, you can head to Amazon’s website to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Preview

Based on the sci-fi stories of Dick–the same author whose stories inspired “Blade Runner” and “The Man in the High Castle”–the first season is made up of 10 self-contained episodes, which take place in different time periods, feature different casts and are written and directed by different people. A sci-fi anthology series will surely draw comparisons to the likes of “Black Mirror” and “The Twilight Zone” but Michael Dinner, a creator and producer who also directed the 10th episode, sees it differently.

“‘Black Mirror’ emanates from one writer,” he explained. “Our approach was to encourage 10 different writers, 10 different directors to start from scratch every week. It’s not even like a series of pilots, it’s like 10 little movies.”

The show features an All-Star cast, as Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Steve Buscemi and Janelle Monae–just to name a few–will all feature throughout the first season. Cranston, who also produces, talked about his excitement:

I was already a fan, and when I heard that this was happening, it was an easy call to make to want to be a part of it. When you have an opportunity to go to a fresh source material like Philip K. Dick has in his library and put that up on the screen in a cinematic, compelling way that digs into character and gives you enough plot to be taken away and have your mind stimulated, it’s a win-win situation.

As of writing this, “Electric Dreams” had received 15 positive reviews out of 18 total on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a very healthy 83 percent score.