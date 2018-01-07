Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone anyone who doesn’t agree with Armie Hammer’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor from his work in the film Call Me By Your Name.

The movie has been praised by critics since its release on November 24, and also stars 22-year-old Timothée Chalamet, who has earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture. Prior to Call Me By Your Name, Hammer portrayed the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network, as well as the title character in the 2013 film The Lone Ranger.

Since 2010, he has been married to Elizabeth Chambers, a well-respected and extremely accomplished entrepreneur and television host. Chambers has accompanied her husband to many red carpet events this year, and will likely attend the Golden Globes with him on Sunday.

Read on to learn more about Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s wife.

1. She Is a Model, Actor, Journalist, and TV Personality

She may be married to a Golden Globe-nominated actor, but Chambers is incredibly successful in her own right. She juggles a number of careers: model, entrepreneur, actor, journalist, mother, and television personality.

Hammer gushed about his wife in a recent interview with US Weekly. Asked what he loves most about her, he said, “Everything. That’s the easy answer. Uh, her brain, she’s one of the smartest people I know. [She’s] way smarter than me!”

In the world of acting, Chambers made her debut in 2002, playing a groupie on the TV show Going to California. In The Game Plan, starring Dwayne Johnson, she played the role of Kathryn. Most recently, she portrayed Vanessa Nibotita in 2 Broke Girls.

2. She Is Chief Correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation

Chambers is the chief correspondent for the Human Rights Foundation. According to Glamour Magazine , she first became involved with the organization in 2009, and her responsibilities include, “[traveling] the globe reporting on everything from HRF’s work educating North Koreans about democracy to exposing details about the oil-rich dictatorship of Kazakhstan.” She has also covered events for E! News and Access Hollywood.

Growing up, Chambers’ cites her role models as her mother and father. “My mom has a very strong personality and is an amazing businessperson. My dad is as well. He taught me everything I know about marketing, business, branding and sales. When I was in second grade selling Girl Scout cookies, I broke a record for most cookies sold because my dad gave me quotas. They taught me the value of doing business well,” she tells Success.com.

Along with her appearance on the Food Network series, Chambers has hosted shows like YourLA, Green Living and The Strategy Room. She’s appeared as herself on Criminal Minds, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, TakePart Live, and The Kitchen.

3. She’s Been a Judge on ‘Celebrity Cupcake Wars’

Chambers has been a judge on a handful of shows, including Cupcake Wars, Sugar Showdown, and Chopped Junior.

In 2015, Glamour spoke to Chambers about how she’s able to juggle being a mother with her many jobs. Asked how working in two very separate fields (hosting and owning a bakery) has helped her perform well in both jobs, she says, “Shifting gears from my journalistic work to bakery life allows me to step away and see things from a different perspective. Some of my most creative ideas or biggest aha moments have come when I was immersed in one job, while thinking about the other from a slightly removed point of view. So much of both jobs is figuring out how to work with people to creatively obtain a goal—whether it’s an interview with someone for a piece or working with my team at the bakery to take something to the next level, there are a lot more similarities than you would think.”

She jokes that she carries around two backup phone charges to manage the bakery when she’s busy with journalistic work. “I have our POS system and all of the cameras in real time on my phone, and we even have a feature where I can access sound at the bakery or speak to them in the office over a microphone.”

4. She Has Two Children with Armie

Armie and Elizabeth have two children together: Harper Grace Hammer (3), and Ford Armand Douglas Hammer (almost 1).

Chambers has shared tons of photos of her children on Instagram. She captioned a pic after her son’s birth, “Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn’t be more in love.”

The couple may be very busy with extremely demanding schedules and their two young children, but they don’t let that get in the way of their relationship. In November, Chambers told People, “We do a sushi date night either every Wednesday or Thursday. Armie’s been away shooting in Montreal, which has been a bit tricky but we do [make it work].”

She continued, “I think it’s really important. We realized really early on that that was the key to connecting… We have so many social things, so for a while we were calling those social things date nights and then you realize it’s that one-on-one time you need.”

5. She and Armie Own BIRD Bakery

In 2012, Chambers and her husband founded BIRD bakery. According to the company’s website, all of the bakery’s food is made on-site, from scratch, everyday.

Elizabeth’s bio on the bakery’s website reads, “Elizabeth Chambers and her husband, Armie Hammer, founded BIRD bakery in 2012 after months of perfecting family recipes. Elizabeth grew up in the kitchens of her mother and grandmother, who ran a local catering company for many years in San Antonio, so it was only natural for the couple to open a bakery in San Antonio.”

The bakery offers breakfast foods like quiche, casserole, muffins, pie, and more. In an interview with San Antonio Magazine, Hammer opened up about how it’s managed saying, “We really are a husband-and-wife team.” Still, he gives a lot of the credit to his wife. “She does not stop until she goes to sleep,” he says.

Why a bakery? Chambers tells the outlet, “My grandmother was such a strong woman, and her recipes were part of her character. Her culinary tastes were influenced by Indian cuisine and she loved jackfruit when she was a young girl,” she says.