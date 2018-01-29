Eva Marcille & Future Husband Michael Sterling on RHOA

Instagram

For those America’s Next Top Model fans out there, you may remember one of its most vocal winners over the years, Eva Marcille. When Marcille was appearing on the show, she first had a tough front and her attitude almost got her in trouble at times. But, she overcame her weaknesses and made them her strengths. Marcille won cycle 3 of the show and now that the series has returned to television, host Tyra Banks has brought back Marcille for a guest spot, according to Bravo. On the retro-themed episode of ANTM Cycle 24, Marcille and photographer Nigel Barker both returned. Banks described the episode on Watch What Happens Live, saying, “We were inspired by Throwback Thursday on Instagram and how popular that is, so we decided to dedicate an entire episode to Top Model throwback, and that’s something I want to continue on the show in the future: to always have an episode that’s all about the throwback.”

Now, Marcille is joining the cast of RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and is introduced to “the group” by star Nene Leakes. She is also expecting her second child, according to Bravo. Marcille has a daughter named Marley Rae from her relationship with ex Kevin McCall. Marley Rae is 3 years old and previously told her mama that she wanted a little brother. In an interview with People, Marcille confirmed that her little girl’s wish came true. She explained, “I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley. However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”

This pregnancy is with fiance Michael Sterling, who is a former head of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency. Sterling was actually also a recent candidate for the mayor of Atlanta, Georgia as well. Sterling proposed on Christmas Day and Marcille announced the news on her Instagram account, according to Us Weekly. Check out the cute post below.

I said yes!!!! 💍

Black America Web reports that Sterling is 33 years old and is a former prosecutor and former senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. Marcille was dating Kevin McCall in 2013, but the couple ultimately called it quits in 2015. Their relationship was rumored to be tumultuous and Black America Web reported that Marcille was granted a five-year restraining order against Marly Rae’s father. Bossip reports that Marcille and her ex have not had the best co-parenting relationship since their break up.

According to McCall, police previously claimed that “he chased Eva around the house while she was holding their daughter,” but he said that did not happen in their argument. In addition, Bossip reported that McCall disagrees with Marcille receiving a restraining order against him. He explained, “The only reason the restraining order was taken into effect is because I was never properly served by her best friend who is secretly obsessed with her … trying to get me out of the picture.”

Whatever the case is with McCall and Marcille, the new RHOA appears to be happy and on her way to adding another baby into her family. Tune into the Real Housewives of Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo to check Marcille out with the rest of the cast.