‘Faith Under Fire’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s newest movie, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story premieres tonight with a starlit cast. The film centers around the true story of Antoinette Tuff, a bookkeeper at Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia.

Tuff was in the front office on August 20, 2013 when Michael Hill, a young man with a history of mental illness snuck in. Hill was armed with an AK-47 and over 500 rounds of ammunition.

As the school went into lockdown, Tuff was left alone with Hill, who continually threatened to kill everyone. Tuff eventually convinced Hill to surrender by using her life’s struggles to connect with him. Tuff says that her faith in God guided her through tough moments of her life and prepared her for that day.

Read on to meet the cast of Lifetime’s new movie.

Toni Braxton as Antoinette Tuff

Toni Braxton stars as Antoinette Tuff, the hero of the situation. Braxton is an award-winning American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. She began her career in performing with her sisters in a family group known as The Braxtons in the late 1980s. Her own self-titled debut studio album came out in 1993 and sold 10 million copies worldwide.

Throughout her career, Braxton has sold over 67 million records including 41 million albums worldwide. Her filmography includes time spent in the show Braxton Family Values from 2011 to present, a 3-episode role on Kevin Hill in 2005 and sketches in Roc, Mad TV and Blues Clues. She also starred in the TV films Play’d: A Hip Hop Story, Twist of Faith, Toni Braxton: Unbreak my Heart and My Name is Love: The Darlene Love Story.

Trevor Morgan as Michael Hill

Trevor Morgan stars as Michael Hill, the would-be school shooter. According to IMDB, Morgan’s career began when he was discovered at a shopping mall at the age of 6. He starred in commercials and appeared on a Life Cereal box. His first movie was Family Plan in 1997.

Morgan appeared aside Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense in 1999 and alongside Mel Gibson in The Patriot in 2000. He lives in Orange County, California.

Yaya DaCosta as Kendra McCray

Yaya DaCosta stars in the new film as Kendra McCray, the 911 dispatcher who talked Antoinette Tuff through that stressful afternoon. DaCosta is an American actress and model. She was the runner-up in the third season of America’s Next Top Model and eventually went on to star in multiple TV series. The series include All My Children, Ugly Betty, and Chicago Med.

DaCosta worked with Lifetime previously when she starred in the Lifetime TV film Whitney as singer Whitney Houston, for which she received high praise for her performance.

Malik Yoba as Sergeant Franklin

Malik Yoba stars as Sergeant Franklin. Yoba is an American actor and singer known for his role as NYPD Detective J. C. Williams on the Fox police drama New York Undercover and as Yul Brenner in Cool Runnings.

Yoba has other television experience as a law enforcement officer. He appeared as former FBI Agent Bill Harken on the Syfy drama series Alphas. More recently, he starred as the FBI Deputy Director Jason Atwood in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor.

Also Starring

David Manzanares as Benito “Benny” Medina

Jesse C. Boyd as Jim Sterling

Mell Bowser as Curtis Madison

Malik Yoba as Lt. Franklin

Kelvin Han Yee as Harlon Moline

Lana Young as Principle Angela Shaw

Kate EAston as Virginia Preston