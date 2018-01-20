Fredo Santana Dead Reports: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fredo Santana/Twitter

Fredo Santana, the 27-year-old Chicago rapper who helped create a powerful new form of street music called “drill,” has died young, according to TMZ.

Fans and fellow rappers mourned Santana’s reported death – which was reportedly from a seizure – on social media, with many lauding the contributions he made to Chicago sound. The Mirror noted that there was no official confirmation of his widely reported death.

However, his death was confirmed on social media by friends and fellow rappers, who offered tributes to him. According to the Mirror, those included his close friend record producer and rapper Maxo Kream who posted a photo of Fredo Santana on Instagram, writing, “Damn man I’m lost for words right now I’m cryin my ass off Fredo I love yu B***h RIP a real Savage.” Reports Vibe: “Artists and friends like Drake and Lil B have paid their respects to the rapper on social media.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fredo Santana Was Discovered by His Girlfriend Dead From a Fatal Seizure, Reports Say

Chicago rapper, Fredo Santana has passed away from liver and kidney failure. He was 27. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lVdfqHCNF5 — EMCEE (@emceenetwork) January 20, 2018

Fredo Santana died after a fatal seizure, according to TMZ. Officials have yet to release an official cause of death, however.

TMZ reported that “Santana had been hospitalized recently for liver and kidney problems he’d been battling for months,” problems which may have triggered the seizure.

Fredo made "in the cut" cool.

Fredo made "glo up" cool.

Fredo made "savage" cool.

Fredo was the culture and most of y'all don't even know it. Long Live Fredo Santana 👼 1990-2017 pic.twitter.com/pgGx3Hne3R — MARCO PLUS (@PLUSONTOP6) January 20, 2018

“The rapper had talked openly about his lean addiction … as we’ve reported way too many times, lean can trigger seizures,” TMZ noted. Fredo Santana was a cousin of Chief Keef, reported TMZ, which added that Santana “was at his L.A. home Friday. We’re told his girlfriend came over at around 11:30 PM and found him dead on the floor” on Friday, January 19, 2018.

2. Fredo Santana Was Hospitalized Recently For Kidney & Liver Failure Stemming From an Addiction to Lean

Rip lil peep when I was going thru it in the hospital he sent prayers thru 😞 kids please just smoke weed pic.twitter.com/H2qFGfx2MP — FREDO SANTANA SSR (@FREDOSANTANA300) November 16, 2017

Fredo Santana had weathered a serious recent hospitalization that many attributed to his drug addictions, including to the prescription cough medicine concoction known as “Lean.”

XXL Mag reported that Fredo Santana may have suffered from kidney failure. “It appears the MC may have suffered from kidney failure leading to his death. Last October, Fredo went to the emergency room after suffering from kidney and liver failure, a possible result of his lean usage, and shared the experience with fans on social media,” the site reported, quoting him as saying recently on Instagram, “Been in here since Friday doctor say… had kidney failure an liver failure. Thanks for everyone who prayed… I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”

😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:35am PST

According to Complex, that hospitalization was in October: “In October, Santana (born Derrick Coleman) was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with liver and kidney failure, a health issue that may have been caused by an abuse of drugs, including lean.”

RIP Fredo Santana … you will be missed 😞 pic.twitter.com/BSCUiFCR7i — [streetly] (@strtly) January 20, 2018

What is a lean addiction? It’s an addiction to prescription cough syrup. In 2015, Elite Daily reported that lean was “killing both rappers and the culture of hip-hop,” writing, “Houston legends like DJ Screw, Bun B and Pimp C made the addictive drink (otherwise known as lean or sizzurp) popular during the 2000s. They usually mixed theirs with Sprite and Jolly Ranchers. The origins of the drink go as far back as the 70s in the Fifth Ward, Third Ward and South Park neighborhoods of Houston.”

The cough syrup is mixed with soda to make the drink. It’s known as “lean,” “sizzurp,” “drank,” “purp,” “barre,” or simply “syrup,” according to Splinter.

3. Fans & Friends Offered Tributes on Social Media to the Dead Rapper

Chicago music has so much influence on Rap today frfr 💯💯💯💯

Rip LA Capone

Rip Young Pappy

Rip Fredo Santana

Rip OTF Nunu

Rip Capo

Free Rondonumbanine — Dae'Jon Smith (@DJTOSMOOVE25) January 20, 2018

On social media, people paid tribute to the influence of Chicago rappers and mourned the loss of too many, too soon. Fredo Santana’s real name was Derrick Coleman.

DAMN. RIP FREDO SANTANA. WE LOST A THOROUGH BREAD TONIGHT. — LONG LIVE YAMBO (@HeirDash) January 20, 2018

The 27 club… Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, and now Fredo Santana… Rest In Peace @FREDOSANTANA300 — Brewski (@Brewski773) January 20, 2018

Rip to Fredo Santana!!! He literally just had his first kid 😢 — Bri (@briannarnic) January 20, 2018

Rip fredo Santana !!! FawK bro this is not coo — Godly__MaRi (@Godly__Mari) January 20, 2018

RIP FREDO SANTANA LOVE U MY BOY — YG ADDIE A$AP ANT (@ygAddie) January 20, 2018

Some people lamented the toll that drugs were taking on hip-hop’s greats. “We loosing a lot of soldiers to the SAME ENEMY,” wrote one man on Twitter. “R.I.P Fredo Santana.”

4. Fredo Santana Helped Create a New Form of Street Rap Known as ‘Drill’

R.I.P Fredo Santana , real name Derrick Coleman has died of Liver and Kidney failure at the age of 27. #RIPFREDO 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H8sYcM5vDv — Hip Hop Today (@HipHopTodayCEO) January 20, 2018

Despite his young age at the time of his death, Santana’s hip-hop artistry left a lasting impact.

According to HotNewHipHop, “Fredo first broke through in 2012 alongside Chicago peers Chief Keef, Lil Reese, and Lil Durk, the first wave of rappers to define Drill, a confrontational and highly influential form of street rap.” The site listed his projects as including “It’s A Scary Site, Fredo Kruger, Trappin’ Ain’t Dead and Walking Legend. Last year, he released Fredo Krueger 2, and was in the process of recording a new tape called Walking Legend 2 and a joint tape with Chief Keef called Turbo Bandana.”

According to Complex, “Santana—alongside Chief Keef (his cousin), Lil Reese, and other Chicago acts—helped usher in the drill music scene in 2012, a style of rap that has since spread in influence. He also founded his own label, Savage Squad, where he released his debut album Trappin’ Ain’t Dead in 2013 and followed that with a string of mixtapes, the most recent being Fredo Kruger 2 in 2017.”

5. Santana Was a New Father

On social media, he frequently posted photos of himself smoking and enjoying a rapper lifestyle. Fredo Santana was also a new father, who leaves behind an 8-month-old son.

According to Vibe, the son that Santana leaves behind is named Legend.