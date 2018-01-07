Golden Globes 2018 Start Time & Channel to Watch

Photo Credit: Chris Haston - NBC

Tonight is the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and Seth Meyers is the host. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT and runs until 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT on your local NBC network channel. An hour prior to show time will be a live red carpet special, covering the event’s celebrity arrivals as well.

The presenters at tonight’s awards show are included in a huge lineup of A-listers. Presenters reported by NBC are Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Mariah Carey, Allison Janney, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Garrett Hedlund, Ron Howard, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Roseanne Barr, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Viola Davis, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, Christina Hendricks, Common, Reese Witherspoon, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley Maclaine, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Efron, John Goodman, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramírez, Emilia Clarke, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Sebastian Stan, Emma Stone, Geena Davis, Alicia Vikander, Keith Urban, Susan Sarandon, Kerry Washington, Helen Mirren, Andy Samberg, and Emma Watson. We are guessing that Roseanne Barr and John Goodman will present together in order to promote the revival of their successful hit sitcom Roseanne. And, we can only hope that Thelma & Louise stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis will reunite to present as well. Page Six has confirmed that Davis and Sarandon will be presenting together. At this year’s Golden Globes, Sarandon is a nominee for her role as Bette Davis in Feud: Bette and Joan.

Oprah Winfrey will be this year’s recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award and recently, show host Seth Meyers joked to E! that he’s planning a duet with Winfrey for the Globes. Meyers joked to E! News’ Jason Kennedy that, “[Oprah Winfrey] and I are doing a duet. It’s very long. We are doing the entire Hamilton soundtrack together, start to finish—but slower. The tempo is about three times slower than normal,” he joked. “We’ve rehearsed it twice. The shortest we’ve done is six and a half hours.” But, in all serious, Meyers said that the opportunity to host a show of this magnitude is an honor and a gig that is unique above all else.

Legendary comedian Bob Newhart has weighed in on Meyers’ hosting gig and Page Six reports Newhart saying, “He has to deal with the sexual-harassment issue. It’s the 200-pound gorilla in the room.” Newhart then joked that the resemblance of Harvey Weinstein to a 200-pound gorilla is “amazing.” When talking about how he will address the Weinstein issue and climate in Hollywood as a whole in his hosting gig, Meyers told Entertainment Weekly, “With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about. Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”