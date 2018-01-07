Golden Globes 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

Photo Credit: Chris Haston - NBC

The 2018 Golden Globes airs tonight on the NBC network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT, with Seth Meyers as the host this year. Prior to the show, a red carpet arrivals live special will air on TV at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on the same channel. This year’s edition of the awards show celebrates the event’s 75th anniversary and Oprah Winfrey will be taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

In a statement to NBC, Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, gushed about show host Meyers, saying, “We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence, and mischievous humor.” HFPA President Meher Tatna then added, “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the ‘75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.’ With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

For those hoping to watch the awards show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in 15 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Sling TV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

At this year’s Golden Globes, The Shape of Water leads the pack with 7 nominations in the categories of Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Original Score. The Post, Big Little Lies, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri follow shortly behind with 6 nominations each.

When it comes to the larger categories in both film and television, these are the big-hitters. Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are up for Best Drama in Film. The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman, I Tonya and Lady Bird are up for Best Musical or Comedy. When it comes to Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama, the Best Actor nominees are Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Gary Oldman, Daniel Day Lewis and Denzel Washington. Best Actress nominees in the same category are Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams and Meryl Streep. Best Performance in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Best Actor and Best Actress nominees include Hugh Jackman, Ansel Elgort, James Franco, Steve Carell, Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren and Judi Dench. Best Director in Film nominees this year are Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World, Steven Spielberg for The Post, Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nominees for Best TV Drama include The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and This Is Us. Best Musical or Comedy nominees in TV are Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, SMILF, and Will & Grace. The Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for Best Performance in a Television Series Drama include Bob Odenkirk, Sterling K. Brown, Liev Schreiber, Freddie Highmore, Jason Bateman, Caitriona Balfe, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Claire Foy, Katherine Langford, and Elisabeth Moss. The Best Performance in a Television Series in Musical or Comedy stars nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress this year are Aziz Ansari, William H. Macy, Eric McCormack, Kevin Bacon, Anthony Anderson, Pamela Adlon, Alison Brie, Frankie Shaw, Issa Rae and Rachel Brosnahan. Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film nominees are Jessica Biel, Jessica Lange, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Susan Sarandon, Kyle MacLachlan, Robert De Niro, Jude Law, Geoffrey Rush and Ewan McGregor.