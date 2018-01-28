Grammys 2018 Time & Channel: When Do the Awards Start on TV Tonight?

Getty

Tonight is the 2018 Grammy Awards and it is a time to celebrate achievements in music over the past year. It is also an occasion where unlikely artists come together for unexpected performances that often make music history. In addition to today’s best artists, several icons and legends have lined up, ready to take the stage. In addition, attendees have been encouraged to wear white roses pinned to their outfits as a silent protest, similar to the Time’s Up movement, according to CNN. This white rose statement is led by Meg Harkins of Roc Nation and Karen Rait of Interscope Records and in an open letter, these women explained, “As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony. We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.” Some of the artists set to participate in the white rose movement include Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper and Rita Ora. Get to know more about the awards show, performers, the presenters, start times and what channel to watch below.

TIME SCHEDULE: The Grammy Awards will be live across the country, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and running until roughly 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. When it comes to red carpet specials, CBS will feature its Grammy Red Carpet Live special, hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. This will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET. On the E! network, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet airs from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET/12:30 – 2:30 p.m. PT and the E! Live From the Red Carpet special runs from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET/2:30 – 4:30 p.m. PT. At 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET/8 – 11 p.m. PT, the E! After Party, which features behind-the-scenes footage and the most memorable moments from tonight’s Grammys.

TV CHANNEL: This year’s awards show will air on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

HOST: James Corben is the host of this year’s Grammys and this is his second time hosting the show. When talking about his gig to E! News, Corben dished on how he’s evolved since his last time hosting the Grammys. Corben explained, “I think what we learned last year, is what I felt like perhaps we already knew but it sort of solidified it for us, is that the most important thing as a host of this show is to play the show, is to play this show. You’ve got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can’t make it all about you. You’ve just got to … celebrate these great artists. It’s not about a host, it’s not about who’s hosting the Grammys, it’s who’s performing.”

SHOW LOCATION: Tonight’s awards show takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Host James Corden talked about the location to E! News, saying that, “I’ve never been in Madison Square Garden before. I’ve never set foot in there. I went in yesterday. You can’t help but be blown away by the history of that building. To bring the Grammys to New York for the first time in 15 years, to be lucky enough to host it … if I could tell my 12-year-old self that this would be his life, his head would explode.”

PERFORMERS: Performers at tonight’s show include Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink, Little Big Town, Ben Platt, Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith, Sting, Jon Batiste, SZA and Zuleyka Rivera. Some of the collaborations include Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey singing “The Middle.” Chris Stapleton is teaming of with Emmylou Harris for a performance, as is Elton John with Miley Cyrus. Patti LuPone is performing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita, Bruno Mars and Cardi B are performing “Finesse (Remix)” together, and Luis Fonsi is performing “Despacito with Daddy Yankee.” DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller are set to perform the song “Wild Thoughts”, while Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid are performing “1-800-273-8255”. Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day are performing the song “Praying” together. And, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne are getting together to put on a tribute to the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

PRESENTERS: According to Billboard, some of the presenters tonight include Tony Bennett, Kelly Clarkson, Victor Cruz, Eve, Jim Gaffigan, Dave Chappelle, Anna Kendrick, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shemar Moore, Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg. The lineup was announced by the Recording Academy via Twitter on January 25, 2018.

ARTISTS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS: Jay-Z has the most amount of nominations this year, according to Billboard, and there were rumors that he would be performing, but there is no sign of this happening. He is nominated for a total of 8 awards at the show this year. Kendrick Lamar comes in second with 7 nominations this year and Bruno Mars has been nominated in 6 categories. According to People, SZA is the year’s top female nominee, with nominations in 5 categories.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The show generally takes place in February. However, this year’s awards were moved to January because of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, which will be airing on television as well. This also happened in 2010 and 2014.