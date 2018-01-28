Grammys 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch the Pre-Shows Online

Getty

The 2018 Grammy Awards are here and James Corden returns as the host. This year’s red carpet may be a bit hurried because of several factors. The awards show was moved to New York City and it’s January, which means it’s cold outside. In addition, the show was moved from February to this month because of the Winter Olympics scheduling. Another issue is the weather, which is supposed to a bit rainy in the NYC area. So, celebrities may be hustling down the red carpet faster than usual in order to stay warm or keep out of the rain. Click here to check out the weather forecast via Weather.com.

Tonight’s Grammys air live from coast to coast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and in addition to the ceremony, there are several live red carpet pre-shows. Check out how to watch each of the available red carpet shows online below.

Grammys Red Carpet Live on CBS

One hour prior to show time, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, CBS will air its Grammys Red Carpet Live special. Hosts Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will be interviewing some of the biggest stars of the night. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

This same live stream info can be used to watch the actual awards show, which is airing on the CBS network. The awards show runs until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT tonight.

Grammys Live From the Red Carpet

“Grammys Live From the Red Carpet” (formerly “Grammy Live”) is another red carpet pre-show, that will be live streamed exclusively via the The Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page on Facebook Live for the first time ever and GRAMMY.com, as reported by Billboard. This red carpet show will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and it is to be hosted by TV personality Quddus and radio personality Ted Stryker.

E! Red Carpet Live Streams

E! News has a full suite of programming in honor of the Grammys and it all begins at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with a Countdown to the Grammys special. Their official red carpet show begins 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and it airs on the E! Network. For those who don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services for E! They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight and tomorrow’s show for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will be heading up the red carpet arrivals as usual. Meanwhile, Erin Lim and Sibley Scoles will report from E!’s skybox at the event as well.

Billboard: Live at the Grammys

Billboard is carrying on a red carpet pre-show for the awards show as well. Click here to check out the Twitter live stream that will begin 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, according to People.