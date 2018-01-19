‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere: Recap

Getty

Last night was an emotional one for some of our favorite doctors, with most of the drama centering on Jo’s abusive ex, Dr. Paul Stadler (played by Glee’s Matthew Morrison).

For months now, we’ve been building up to the moment that Jo would face her estranged husband, and that climactic moment finally happened on Thursday’s episode. Jo was unable to string words together at the sight of Paul, but before she could get a peep out, he introduced her to his new fiancee, (played by One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz). Why has Stabler shown up, now? Is he really there just to torment Jo? As it turns out, he and his new lady can’t get married while he’s still legally married to Jo.

As all this drama was unfolding, the hospital hacker turned the thermostat in the hospital up to a scorching 90 degrees, making it nearly impossible for everyone to work. Luckily, an intern named Casey Parker came to the rescue and overrode the security system. Casey later shared that he served two tours of duty in cybersecurity in the Air Force.

While he’s meandering through the hospital, Paul sneakily butters up Webber and asks him if he can stay and help since their computer systems are clearly causing problems. Webber says of course, and as he’s gearing up for surgery, Karev sees Stabler. Karev recognizes him from a previous encounter (he once stalked him) and sends an intern to find Jo and keep her safe.

Meredith quickly learns what’s going down when Paul scrubs in to help her in the OR. As soon as he introduces himself, Meredith callously tells him, “I know who you are. I’m friends with Jo Wilson.” This doesn’t seem to faze Paul, who goes off about the many lies Jo’s told. He sinks so low as to ask Meredith if Jo was ever “drunk” when she told her lies about him.

Meredith becomes the episode’s ultimate hero by getting Paul to sign the divorce papers, and not long after, Jo makes a plan to get Jenny (Stabler’s fiancee) alone so she can warn him about her fiance. Jo tells Jenny about the horrible time he kicked her to the point of breaking her ribs.

Just when we think Jo’s story has caused Jenny to come to her senses and leave Stabler, Paul and Jenny return to the hospital to Jo’s terror. “Im so glad you and Jenny had a chat,” Paul says. He then starts to scream at Jo, telling her she’s “torture”. Meredith picks up the locker room phone (which isn’t working; but Paul doesn’t know that) and calls security. Paul leaves, but not without displaying the little piece of paper Jo’s written her phone number on. He threatens he “knows where to find her” now.

In the last scene of the episode, Meredith walks into the OR and see Jo and Karev staring down at a bloodied-up patient who was a victim of a hit and run. It’s Stabler. But before we can process anything, Meredith looks down at the two of them and asks “What have you done?”

Are Karev and Jo responsbile for the accident? Did they try and kill Stabler? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.