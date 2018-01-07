How Do You Pronounce Saoirse Ronan’s Name?

Saoirse Ronan is one of the most famous young actresses in Hollywood these days, with two Oscar nominations under her belt at the age of 23.

Over the past few months, the Irish actress has earned a slew of awards for her starring role in Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, which has led to a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes. But will the presenters reading the nominees know how to pronounce her name?

The correct pronunciation of the actress’s name is: Ser-Scha. No, it is not Cersei (a la Game of Thrones) or Sher-sa, or Sow-erse. It’s Ser-Scha.

When Saoirse hosted SNL in December, she gave fans a bit of an introductory lesson on how to nail the Irish pronounciation. “Yes I am Irish and I have an extremely Irish name. Some would say too Irish,” she jokes.

“It’s ser-she. It means freedom,” she continues, before admitting the name is probably spelled wrong. “There’s too many vowels.”

Fans would be smart to learn it now, because we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ronan in the coming months. She’ll next star alongside Billy Howle in the film On Chesil Beach, which has a release date set for June 15, 2018. She will also star opposite Annette Bening and Elisabeth Moss in Checkhov’s The Seagull, which will come out in 2018 (a specific release date has not yet been set.)

As if that weren’t enough, Ronan will play the title role in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie. The movie will be distributed by Focus Features and Working Title Films and will be released November 2, 2018.

Is she likely to take home the Golden Globe tonight? The consensus seems to be that it’s either going to Ronan or Margot Robbie, for her role in I, Tonya, when it comes to the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Lady Bird, however, is predicted to take home the award for Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical). For now, fans will have to wait it out to see who will walk away the winner.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 Golden Globes at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, January 7, on NBC.