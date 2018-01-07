Is ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Hulu?

CBS Interactive

Star Trek: Discovery is returning tonight, and many people who waited to hear reviews about the first half of the season are ready to pick the show up in its entirety now. The show is loved by critics and viewers alike, and it’s definitely a science fiction series that you don’t want to miss. You’ve probably heard that it’s available on CBS All Access, but does that mean you can’t see it on Hulu? For many fans, Hulu is their favorite streaming service and they would prefer to watch the series there.

Unfortunately, Star Trek: Discovery is not going to be on Hulu. CBS has not announced any plans to stream the show on Hulu. This is because CBS is really wanting viewers in the United States to focus on watching Discovery on its own streaming service, CBS All Access. It costs $5.99/month with commercials and $9.99/month without (unless you’re streaming live, in which case you’ll still have to watch a few short promotional ads.) But along with Discovery, you’ll also get access to other great Star Trek series, along with other CBS shows, so signing up is a pretty good idea.

If the CBS app isn’t your cup of tea, you can also stream Star Trek: Discovery through Amazon Prime. But you’ll still need to buy a $9.99/month subscription to CBS All Access (you’ll just have to purchase the subscription through Amazon if you want to watch it there.) If you’re watching Discovery from outside the U.S., you might have more palatable options. In many countries outside the U.S., Netflix is showing Discovery every week, the day after it airs in the United States.

But as you can see, despite all these options that are available, Hulu is not one of them. So if you’re looking for a good series on Hulu that will make you think, try The Handmaid’s Tale instead. Or if you want some lighthearted adventure, give Marvel’s Runaways a try on Hulu. Hulu also has quite a few sci-fi shows available, including Future Man, The X-Files, The Gifted, The Orville, The Last Man on Earth, Smallville, Legion, Lost, and more. Just not Discovery. See the full list here.

Tonight is going to be a big premiere for Discovery, since we’ll be picking the show back up after some pretty major cliffhangers from the midseason finale. If you already watched the first half of the season, you’ll likely want to watch tonight’s episode live if you can, so nothing is spoiled. Catch up on the latest theories about Discovery with these stories: