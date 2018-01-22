Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend?

Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most famous young stars of today, and the British actress is growing up before our very eyes. Not only has she become somewhat of a fashion icon at her young age, but she’s next set to produce and star in a new film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes. On top of that, she’s nabbed herself a boyfriend!

Last month, rumors began surfacing that Brown has found herself a boyfriend: Jacob Sartorius. Sartorius is 15 and originally from Oklahoma. He’s recognized by most as a social media star, with over 8 million Instagram followers, and over 19 millions fans on the app musical.ly.

In May 2016, Sartorius released his first single, “Sweatshirt”, and he dropped his debut EP “The Last Text” on January 20, 2017.

Those socks thoooo 🍩 A post shared by Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:33pm PST

A source who is reportedly close to Brown tells HollywoodLife.com, “Millie’s relationship with Jacob is sweet, innocent, and totally appropriate for their age.” The source continued, “The pair spend tons of time talking and texting, and they FaceTime for hours like typical teenagers. They both travel a lot for work, so even though they are rarely in the same city for any length of time, they like to stay connected through their phones and social media daily. They are really cute together and he is totally sweet to her. She thinks he is talented and funny while he finds her really smart and mature for her age. They love each other’s personalities and just really like each other a lot.”

Multiple outlets report that the two spent New Year’s Eve together with Millie’s family in Disney World.

Thanks for the bear ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

Last week, Millie posted a photo to Instagram of her holding a stuffed animal bear. She captioned the picture, “Thanks for the bear” with a heart. Jacob commented back, “of course.”

On December 31, the Stranger Things star also shared a pic to her Instagram story of her leaning on Sartorius’ shoulder. She included three red heart emojis.

Fans paying particularly close attention to the budding couple were quick to note that on January 8, Millie liked one of Sartorius’ tweets which read, “Just another day w you on my mind.”

just another day w you on my mind — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) January 9, 2018

It’s still a bit early to tell how the relationship will play out. After all, Brown and Sartorius are just 13 and 15, respectively. But for now, the two are clearly smitten with one another. Just last week, Sortorius tweeted, “I think about the future a lot better w you in it.”

i think about the future a lot better w you in it — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) January 17, 2018

Tonight, Brown will be attending the SAG Awards, where she’s been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, both for Stranger Things. The show was also nominated for a couple of awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Drama TV Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV.