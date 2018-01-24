Joel Taylor’s Cause of Death Is Still Unclear

Facebook

Storm chaser Joel Taylor, who developed a loyal following on the Discovery Channel television series about storm chasers, has died young and suddenly at the age of 38, but his cause of death remains a mystery.

Colleagues and close friends announced Taylor’s death on social media on January 23, 2018, posting heartbreaking tributes to the Oklahoma-based storm chaser who was raised, as he once put it, as a “cowboy,” and who developed a lifelong passion for weather because storms were so prevalent in the state where he grew up.

“The medical professionals are trying to determine the cause,” a post from a storm chasing group, Team Western OK Chaser, said. “It will most likely be quite a while before the medical professionals have those answers.” The circumstances of death were not revealed.

The post continued: “Since I posted this condolence last night Joel’s passing has been shared world wide. Media from the U.S. and U.K. have quoted this post and since that is happening I want to make the most accurate statement I can. Many people have asked how Joel passed away. For the sake of no false information and repeated reply’s to the question. This is my reply. There is no answer at this time. The medical professionals are trying to determine the cause.”

The group added: “It will most likely be quite a while before the medical professionals have those answers and when they do then it will be relayed to the family. I’d hope we would all just pray for them at this time because I know they have the same questions and are hurting deeply at his sudden passing. If you knew or know his parents and family you would understand that they are the kindest and sweetest people and are in great pain for the loss of their child and brother. Please lift them up in prayers and support.”

Most posts revealing Taylor’s death hinged on posts that his storm chasing partner, Reed Timmer, made on Twitter and Facebook. Timmer did not reveal Taylor’s cause of death. Some friends said they didn’t know how Taylor died, and others chastised people who filled comment threads asking the question due to Taylor’s young age. On Facebook, Taylor gave no sign that anything was amiss, posting recently about the birth of his first niece, and Timmer wrote that Joel Taylor was at a happy time of his life and that they had plans to do more storm chasing in the future, indicating that his death was unexpected. His death was not believed to be related to storm chasing, however.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” Timmer wrote on Twitter. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Timmer posted a slightly longer message on Facebook, along with photos of Taylor. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase,” he wrote. “I can tell you that Joel was at a very happy time in his life, and we’ve been brainstorming non-stop this winter about chasing plans this spring. He has the biggest heart of anyone I know, and has always been there for me through thick and thin. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. My heart goes out to the Taylor family. We lost a legend.”

Team Western OK Chaser, the Oklahoma storm chasing group, remembered Taylor’s positive personality. “Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level-headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing.”

“He didn’t chase for the glory, he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he would load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”

This post will be updated as more details of Taylor’s death become known, including where and how he died.