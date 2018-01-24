Joel Taylor Death: Photos to Remember the Storm Chaser

Facebook

Joel Taylor, the beloved storm chaser who moved fans with his passion for the weather on the Discovery Channel television series, has died at the age of 38, according to posts by close friends and colleagues. It’s not yet clear how Taylor died, as his cause of death and the circumstances were not yet released. Throughout this post, you can see photos in memory of Joel Taylor.

Reed Timmer, Taylor’s storm-chasing partner on the television show, confirmed Joel’s death on Twitter, writing, “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

Timmer wrote a similar but slightly longer post on Facebook on January 23, 2018: “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I can tell you that Joel was at a very happy time in his life, and we’ve been brainstorming non-stop this winter about chasing plans this spring. He has the biggest heart of anyone I know, and has always been there for me through thick and thin. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. My heart goes out to the Taylor family. We lost a legend.”

The Discovery Channel biography for Taylor noted that he developed his love of the weather by growing up around it. His Facebook page says he was living in Oklahoma.

“Growing up near the heart of tornado alley, Joel had a front-row seat to plenty of severe storms and tornadoes. Always fascinated by these phenomena, he attended the University of Oklahoma to study meteorology,” the bio says.

“There, he met someone who shared his passion for severe weather and storm chasing, Reed Timmer. The two have intercepted countless tornadoes, and with Joel’s keen knowledge of the back roads of the Great Plains, he has long been the trusted driver of Reed’s TVN team.”

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Timmer and Taylor had some tension. “Last year, Reed and Joel’s working relationship soured when Reed expanded TVN’s scientific mission, in which Joel had little interest. With Reed questioning Joel’s dedication to the team, Joel quit TVN, and began focusing more of his time on his career in real estate,” reported Discovery Channel. “With a new chase season underway, Joel has reconnected with Reed and recommitted himself to the team. Though some tension still lingers between he and Reed, Joel is back behind the wheel of the Dominator.”

The chaser community lost another brother today. Joel Taylor from the shower Storm Chasers and driver of the Dominator has passed away. He was well respected and loved by many. Rest in peace, Joel. You will be missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/f4V76kMvO4 — Mississippi Storm Center (@MSStormCntr) January 24, 2018

Tributes flowed into social media from colleagues of Taylor in the storm chasing industry and from fans, who developed their own love of the weather from watching him chase it or who just enjoyed the show. Many expressed shock that someone so energetic and full of life could have died so young, with many wondering how he died.

The Facebook page Team Western OK Chaser reported on January 23, 2018 that Taylor had died, writing, “Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing.”

Taylor provided no clues that anything was amiss on Facebook, writing about the birth of a new relative and other positive things.