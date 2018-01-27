Joshua Efird: Who Is Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon’s Fiance?

Twitter

Mama June’s daughter Lauryn Shannon, most commonly known as Pumpkin, is engaged to fiance Joshua Efird. On the family’s reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot this season, Josh and Pumpkin’s relationship is a major storyline, especially when Pumpkin unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Josh, the jokester, is told by Pumpkin, on-camera, about the news and he is less than thrilled, to say the least. He asks the cameras to leave them alone as he digests the news. Ultimately, he is supportive of Pumpkin, who has to tell her mother, Mama June, about her being pregnant. Pumpkin also tries to move Josh into her family’s house without their knowing.

According to People, when Pumpkin told her mother that she was expecting, Mama June’s reaction was, “Pumpkin is fucking pregnant! This is not what I envisioned for her at 17 to be fucking having a baby.” She said that being pregnant was not what she wanted for Pumpkin, who is just 17 years old, and she then asked Josh, “What plans do you have? Do you have any idea how much it takes to raise a baby? … You can either step up and be a man, or you can get the fuck out now. So what do you plan on doing: staying or are you gonna walk?” Josh tells the cameras that he felt blindsided by the questions. Pumpkin says she plans to finish school even though she is pregnant.

E! reported that Pumpkin was nervous about being pregnant, but she was set on keeping the baby. She stated on her reality show that, “I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face. I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.” Pumpkin and Josh officially announced their pregnancy news on August 7, 2017, via Facebook, with baby bump and sonogram pics. In the post, Pumpkin wrote, “So now that the news is out me and Josh are expecting a little one. So happy to start this new adventure with him. I am so proud, Love you baby.” When Pumpkin found out she was pregnant, she stated on her reality show that she was hoping for a girl. Well, she got her wish.

Let’s fast forward to after filming. Us Weekly reported that Pumpkin and Josh welcomed daughter, Ella Grace, on December 8, 2017. The couple made the announcement via Twitter, writing, “Today at 5:01 a.m. me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7 lb. 14 oz. baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

In January 2016, Mama June confirmed to TMZ that Pumpkin had accepted a proposal from boyfriend Josh. At the time, Pumpkin was 16 years old and she was not yet pregnant. The couple had been dating 9 months at the time and the proposal reportedly included a ring and the question was popped during dinner at a seafood restaurant, just two days before Christmas.