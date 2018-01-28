Justin Herwick, Nicole Eggert’s Reported Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Justin Herwick is the reported ex-husband of Nicole Eggert, former Baywatch and Charles In Charge star. Currently, Eggert has spoken out on Twitter, claiming that former co-star Scott Baio, a man she reportedly dated, started molesting her on the set of Charles In Charge when she was just 14 years old, accord to The Hollywood Reporter. Eggert also appears to have had a relationship with Baio in the past and says she lost her virginity to him at the young age of 17. However, she says that it wrong for him to “finger her” when she was just 14 years old, according to THR.

In response to Eggert’s claims, both Baio and his wife Renee clapped back online. Renee Baio tweeted that her husband’s legal team has already served Eggert with two cease-and-desist letters. As for Baio, he posted a 16-minute Facebook Live video denying the claims. He also brought up the fact that Eggert previously made claims against him in 2012. Baio also noted that Eggert praised him in a Yahoo interview that same year, saying that, “There are a lot of weird, strange rumors about things that went on between us, but we became really good friends and everything is way more innocent than it was made out to be. I would love to work with him again and I’m friends with his wife.” Baio has said that he supports those with legitimate sexual misconduct claims and he also stated that, “I don’t know what else to put out there. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it …the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.” Baio also said that when Eggert lost her virginity to him, she was at least 18 years old, according to the NY Times.

Currently, Nicole Eggert is unmarried, though she has previously been reported to have been married to a man named Justin Herwick from 2000 – 2002. Read on for more details on Herwick and Eggert’s love life below.

1. Eggert Has Two Children

Nicole Eggert and her daughter Dilyn at the premiere screening of 'CYBERWORLD 3D'

2. Herwick Is Not Actually Eggert’s Husband

Tweeters please HELP me & RT! @IMDb my daughter's name is Dilyn Eggert & I was never married to Justin Herwick!!! Get it right please!!! — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) April 16, 2013

Nicole Eggert has two daughters – Dilyn and Keegan. According to Live Ramp Up , Herwick is the father of Dilyn, but Keegan’s dad’s identity is not provided. Previously, Dilyn appeared on several episodes of the reality show Splash, which starred her mother. Eggert has not confirmed the identity of either of her daughters’ fathers.

Though Google lists Herwick as her ex-husband, Eggert previously wrote on Twitter that she was never married to the man. See the tweet above.

Aside from Herwick, Eggert is not reported to have been married to any other man. Therefore, Eggert may have never gotten married. In addition, she is not reported to currently be dating anyone.

3. Years Ago, Eggert Was Engaged to the Late Actor Corey Haim

Here, actor Corey Haim arrives at the 3rd Annual Avant Garde Fashion Show at Boulevard3 on March 19, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Over the years, Eggert was credited as getting late actor Corey Haim through some of his rough times with drugs. According to WhosDatedWho , Eggert has also been linked to other actors in the past, such as, Jeremy Jackson, Mark Wahlberg and Aaron Paul.

After Haim died unexpectedly in 2010, Eggert spoke with Access Online about her memories with Haim. She recalled, “The first time I met Corey, we were so young. Maybe 14 years old. He had just moved to Los Angeles [and had] just finished filming Lucas … I held his hand when he wasn’t feeling well… I spent a lot of nights in emergency rooms with him. I don’t think that I saved his life, I just think that I was there for him.” Eggert appeared with Haim in the movies Blown Away and The Double 0 Kid. According to the LA Times, Haim died of pneumonia “with the presence of an enlarged heart and narrowing blood vessels”, though low levels of drugs were found in his system.

4. Herwick Is an Actor



Like Eggert, Herwick has worked in the entertainment industry. Previously, he was known for his 2002 film Luster, according to his IMDb page. He also appeared in minor roles for films such as Romeo & Juliet and As Good as It Gets.

5. Eggert Previously Said She Used Scott Baio to Lose her Virginity



Wetpaint previously reported an interview with Eggert, where she said she lost her virginity to Scott Baio and explained, “Yeah, there was some flirting, yeah there was some messing around later when I was like 16. And don’t forget, he was in his 20s … I was a virgin until I was 17, almost 18 years old … I was embarrassed I was a virgin, so I needed someone to pop the cherry and make me a veteran.”