Kristen Bell Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Kristen Bell will be hosting tonight’s SAG Awards, and if past awards ceremonies are any indication, the mother-of-two will be strutting the red carpet with her loyal husband, Dax Shepard.

Dax and Kristen have been married for five years, and together, they have two daughters: Delta Bell Shepard (3), and Lincoln Shepard (4).

Read on to learn more about Bell’s children and family.

1. Bell Has Campaigned for a ‘No Kids Policy’ for Paparazzi

In 2014, Bell became the leader of the ‘No Kids Policy’ movement; an attempt to keep celebrities’ kids out of the media and away from paparazzi. (You’ll be hard-pressed to a find a photo of her two children anywhere on their social media or in any tabloids).

The ‘No Kids Policy’ movement entails celebrities denying interviews with outlets that use paparazzi photos and videos of children, according to Fox. Bell upheld her stance on the movement last year, when she posted a far-off photo to Instagram of Dax swimming with Delta in Lake Michigan (the photo is so small that you can’t make out either Delta or Dax).

In an interview, Bell said, “There is no way for a child to wrap their head around the fact that they are a cog in this machine… All they experience is the predatory sense of being hunted.” She continued, “I like being an actress very much, but I love being a mother and it is a very clear decision which one I would choose.”

2. They Landed on the Name ‘Delta’ as a Joke at First

The couple landed on the name ‘Delta’ jokingly. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Shepard said, “It was a joke because our first daughter’s name is Lincoln, which is very masculine… So, a friend of mine teasingly texted me: ‘Oh, great! What’s this one gonna be? Navy Seal? Delta Force? Green Beret?'”

In an older interview with Jay Leno, Bell was asked if Lincoln was inspired by the president or the car. Bell explains that she actually got a “boy vibe” from the baby before she was born, and Dax always wanted to name his first son Lincoln, so they just went with it.

3. She Admits Her Life Has Taken a Turn Since Having Kids

In her interview with Good Housekeeping, Bell admits that everything has changed since having children.

“Our life has taken a turn, but not in a bad way,” she says. “I yearn for more one-on-one time and romantic outings with my husband, but the kids have added a lot more excitement and a different kind of fun.”

In a hysterical interview with CBS’ The Talk, Bell shared that her kids have actually walked in on them having sex. Bell joked that they didn’t continue, but asked the children, “What do you need? What is it?” and said they were going to nap for a few more minutes.

4. They Don’t Plan on Having Any More Children

Could a third kiddo be on its way? Nope. Bell tells Good House Keeping, “I loved being pregnant — but I don’t want to be outnumbered!”

Kristen has always been extremely unfiltered when it comes to chatting about her children. In an interview with Red Book Magazine, she said, “Recently I’ve had an epiphany that if I’m as nice to my daughter as I want to be, she’s not going to respect me. Giving your kids strong boundaries is good for them, because if you just let them do whatever they want, you raise a jerk.”

She also admits that as a working mom, its been a long road to not feeling guilty if she cant commit to things. “I don’t let myself feel guilty about not committing to things anymore. How I position it in my head is that I have more of an obligation to my daughters than I do to anybody else.”

5. Her Father Works as a TV News Director for CBS Television in Sacramento

Bell was born in Huntington Woods, Michigan, on July 18, 1980. She is close with her mother, Lorelei, who is a registered nurse, as well as her father, Tom, who works as the television news director for CBS television in Sacramento. Her parents divorced when she was just a toddler, but according to Notable Biographies, Bell looks back on her childhood as a happy one.

When she was four, Bell’s father remarried. Bell grew close with his new wife, and two new stepsisters. Speaking to the New York Daily News, Bell said, “I really feel close to both families because I was split pretty evenly between the two. My dad made it possible for that to happen because he always stayed within a mile or two radius of Mom’s house, so I went back and forth every week.”

Bell puts family first, and has admitted she will only take jobs that keep her close to her children. “I always think, if I’m on my deathbed, what am I gonna be thinking about? And it won’t be some random movie I participated in, or some TV show. It will be my family.”

Bell’s goal? “Just to be happy wherever I am.”