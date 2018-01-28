Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are two of the hottest names in country music, and for six months now, the two have been engaged!

They made the announcement early last summer, after being friends for more than five years. If past awards shows are any indication, the couple will be glamming it up together on tonight’s Grammy’s red carpet.

Read on to learn more about the couple.

1. They Got Engaged in July 2017

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Hurd popped the question in early July. The couple took to Instagram to post the announcement in a photo that shows Morris holding a Corona Light while placing her newly-minted wedding ring finger on Hurd’s leg. Morris captioned the photo “Yes” with an engagement ring emoji next to it.

How has Hurd reacted to having his relationship thrust into the spotlight? He tells Rolling Stone, “That stuff is always strange… Some people in the public eye are hardline like, ‘We don’t share anything about ourselves.’ And that’s fine. But I like my relationship with Maren. And it’s a part of my life. Plus,if we were just accountants, then that’s what we would be posting about.”

Although a date has not been set, Morris says she’s hoping for a spring wedding. And what about the dress? In October, the singer told People, “I’m having the dress made. I’m in the midst of getting sketches back for that.”

2. They Began Dating in December 2015

Morris and Hurd first got together in December 2015. According to People, they were friends for years, and first met in a writing session in 2013.

Discussing how they met, Morris told People, “We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day.”

Still, it took a while for the two to pursue a romantic relationship. “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” Morris told People.

3. Hurd’s Song ‘Love in a Bar’ Is Written About Morris

Hurd has revealed on a number of occasions that his song, “Love in a Bar”, draws from his relationship with Morris. It makes all the more sense that she’s featured alongside him in the song’s official music video.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Hurd said of the song and music video, “… we’re both really private people… But with this video, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s my house I grew up in. It’s our lake house in Michigan. We got engaged there.’ We didn’t reenact anything. That’s the canoe boat we got engaged on and that’s the place I remember taking her for the first time a year and a half ago. It’s always been a really special place for us.”

Morris also spoke to the outlet about the first time Hurd played the song for her. “When he played me the demo it felt like a beautiful time-stamp for us and our story. But it was also so relatable.”

4. Hurd Had Her Ring Custom Made

Hurd had Morris’s ring custom-made to reflect her personality.

In a red-carpet interview with E!, the “My Church” singer was asked about the ring, and dragged her fiance over to tell the story.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her,” Hurd said to E!. “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

Asked how she reacted to the proposal, Morris said, “Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect. He’s a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect.”

5. Hurd’s EP Was Released on April 7, 2017

While most music fans are familiar with Morris’s hit songs, like “My Church”, “I could Use a Love Song” and “I Wish I Was”, few are as familiar with Hurd’s accomplishments. First and foremost, Hurd is a songwriter.

The 31-year-old is from Kalamazoo, Michigan, and graduated with a Sociology degree from Belmont University. In 2015, he wrote “Lonely Tonight”, one of Blake Shelton’s No. 1 singles. In 2017, he signed with Sony Music Nashville. His self-titled EP was released in April, and has received over 2 million streams on Spotify.

In July, Hurd sat down with Country Music Chat to discuss his career and hopes for the future. Asked to describe his sound, he said, “I would say it’s a very country lyric, but we do a lot of different things that don’t quite sound like anything else on the radio. We do some very anthemic rock-and-roll-sounding songs, and there’s brightness, and darkness too in the back half of my album. So I’m really proud of how it all ties together and how the narrative of the lyrics looks.”

Hurd sites his influences as Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson, and the Beatles, among others.