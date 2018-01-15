Is Mail Delivered on Martin Luther King Day 2018 in the U.S.?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Day?” is answered with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will get mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day. As for regular post office scheduling, additional holidays on which mail is not delivered are: New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day.

Fedex and UPS will not be closed, according to their websites, so you should get your packages on time. In fact, you can check out the entire holiday schedule for Fedex by clicking here, with additional details on their holiday dates here. Fedex runs its normal delivery schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

In addition to banks being closed, along with libraries, and trash removal is halted. Most garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reports that their holiday schedule includes MLK Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day.

As for recycling schedules, this definitely depends on your county. However, many organizations are following the same guidelines. For example, Minneapolis MN reports that if your trash or recycling pickup falls on or just after a holiday when they are closed, pickup will be one day late. This means that collection will take place the following day.

For those still in school, generally, schools are closed in order to observe the day as it is a federal holiday. While most schools are not open, there are some that do not observe the day. It’s important to check with your local school district or call your school directly to find out if they are observing the holiday. Most schools, however, are closed today. Other holidays where schools are closed include Christmas, New Year’s, Veterans Day, Columbus Day, and Thanksgiving. Some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow days in that year. Or, they shorten their holiday break schedule to make up for the days missed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the third Monday of January each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. King’s actual birthday is January 15, 1929 and he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. He is famous as a Baptist minister and activist, who was a major leader in the Civil Rights Movement in our nation’s history. His most famous speech is his “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered at the 1963 March on Washington.