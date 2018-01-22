How to Watch ‘Mosaic’ Season 1 Online Without Cable

Getty

Mosaic, a six-part murder mystery television series directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring Sharon Stone, releases this week on HBO. The story has already been available on the complementary Mosaic app, which lets users follow through in their own fashion, while the TV series will be a more linear telling of the same story. The series premiere will air tonight — Monday, January 22 — at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while the following episodes will air at the same time on each of the next four days (Episode 2 on Tuesday, Episode 3 on Wednesday, Episode 4 on Thursday and Episodes 5 and 6 on Friday). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can either watch each episode live as it airs, record them to watch later, or watch them on-demand, by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free 7-day trial, meaning you can watch all of “Mosaic” at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. Amazon Prime costs $10 per month, while the HBO channel costs $14.99 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial of both. Once signed up, you can watch live HBO or on-demand content on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose. Once signed up, you can watch live HBO or on-demand content on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch live HBO or on-demand content on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to the six 50-minute episodes, “Mosaic” the show comes side-by-side with “Mosaic” the app, which was released in November and allows users to follow the same narrative and same characters in their own choose-your-own-adventure fashion.

“The outcome and the events of the story don’t change based on your choices” Soderbergh said. “It’s merely what information do you have about the story based on what you’ve been following.’ Some people like to just keep making choices and get to the end of a path, some people like to mine sweep” jumping between separate characters in chronological order.

The show, meanwhile, will present the exact same story, but in a linear fashion. The app isn’t needed to enjoy the show, but is rather there to complement the show with additional information, interactive materials and simply a different way to enjoy the story presented by Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

“We reached a point where it became clear we needed more money for the tech part of this process, so I proposed to HBO a six-episode, linear broadcast version of Mosaic in exchange for enough money to cover these tech issues, and they said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,'” Soderbergh explained.

While the app has received plenty of positive reviews, it will be interesting to see if the show, which tells the story in the more typical structured format, follows suit.